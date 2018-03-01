Alongside 24/7 reporting, articles published in real time require the modern newsroom to always be open. So when incidents happening across the world reach newswires and social media in mere moments, crisis teams must take action immediately. Regardless of industry, crisis and PR staff can adopt newsroom practices to achieve dynamic and timely responses to developing events that can have ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Deane Smith
TODD SMITH: Apple TV app adds live news streaming
Apple has further expanded its TV application on iOS and tvOS. Following the addition of a dedicated Sports section a few months ago, users can now use the TV app to access live streaming news content from numerous sources. While not as extensive as the Sports section, the News section in the TV app allows users to instantly access live ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Winter Olympics brands pay top dollar for sponsorships
The 2018 Winter Olympics aren’t just a showcase for the world’s top athletes. Some of the world’s largest brands paid millions to promote its products on a global stage in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The International Olympic Committee has top-level sponsorship deals in place with 13 corporations. Each “Worldwide Olympic Partner” pays roughly $100 million per four-year Olympic cycle, according to ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Perceptions of news bias on the rise
Americans’ perceptions of news media bias have increased significantly over the past generation. Thirty-two percent believe the news media are careful to separate fact from opinion, well below the 58 percent who held this view in 1984. Meanwhile, 66 percent currently agree that most news media do not do a good job of letting people know what is fact and ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Google’s top searches of 2017 included Matt Lauer, Hurricane Irma, Tom Petty, Las Vegas shooting
In 2017, you wanted to know more about one of the most powerful storms on record, the devastating Hurricane Irma. But you were also curious about Cardi B. and Unicorn Frappuccinos. Google’s annual list of the most popular searches is here, offering a peek into what people are really thinking about. Like 2017 itself, this year’s top searches skew a ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Trust Project aims to improve opinion of media
Can the media earn trust by being more transparent about its ethics and values? That’s the goal of The Trust Project, an initiative three years in the making that brings together news outlets such as The Washington Post, The Economist, and the Globe and Mail, as well as Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Bing, in a commitment to “provide clarity on ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — How the public approaches facts and information
How does today’s audience engage with news, facts and information? Does the subject hook them? How much do they trust the sources? How eager are they to learn? What is competing for their attention? How much access do they have to the information in the first place? A new Pew Research Center survey explores these five broad dimensions of people’s ...Read More »
TODD SMITH: New AP Style changes announced at editors conference
For the first time, the Associated Press now permits journalists to use “they” as a singular pronoun. The AP announced the style change last week at the American Copy Editors Society conference in St. Petersburg, Florida. The change follows years of questions among copy editors, reporters and editors about the use of language specifically about people who are non-binary and ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Leverage your content marketing strategy in 2017
Content marketing is a powerful marketing tool that can drive your branding success in the new year. It can establish your business as an authority on a topic, increases traffic to your website, helps your brand reach new customers and much more! If you intend on using content marketing in 2017, it is important to be aware the constantly evolving ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — 2016 was a ‘surreal,’ ‘post-truth’ ‘xenophobia’ kind of year
It was a very “surreal” year “marked by the intense irrational reality of a dream,” or “unbelievable, fantastic.” “Surreal” was chosen as Merriam-Webster’s word of the year. The word joins Oxford’s “post-truth” and Dictionary.com’s “xenophobia” as the year’s top choices. “It just seems like one of those years,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large. The company tracks year-over-year growth ...Read More »