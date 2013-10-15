JACKSON — One-third of Mississippi state government’s workforce will be eligible for retirement in the next five years. Deanne Mosley, executive director of the state Personnel Board, said the employees nearing retirement age are many of the state’s leaders and supervisors. “They have an incredible amount of institutional knowledge,” Mosley told legislative leaders recently. One of the issues that could ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Deanne Mosley
Tag Archives: Deanne Mosley
Senate confirms three
The Mississippi Senate has confirmed the appointments of Alwyn H. Luckey, Col. Donald R. Taylor and Deanne Mosley to the Mississippi State Personnel Board (MSPB). Luckey was appointed (MSPB) by Gov. Phil Bryant to fill an unexpired term through June 30, 2014, representing the Second Supreme Court District. Taylor will serve as an at-large member of the board appointed by ...Read More »