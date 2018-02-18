Basic math and what the Wall Street Journal calls “Trumponomics” are headed for a brutal collision. Here’s why. The national debt is $20.6 trillion and rising. With rates low, annual debt interest costs averaged about $250 billion from 2011 through 2016. As the economy improved, interest rates slowly ticked up. But, now they are expected to surge as ...Read More »
Adams County looks at refinancing bond debt
The proposed refinancing of some bond debt would save Adams County about $25,000 a year. The Natchez Democrat reports that the Board of Supervisors got the news last week. Supervisors heard from Duncan-Williams Investment Bankers representatives. The county is considering refinancing a 2013 bond used to purchase the former International Paper site for industrial development purposes. Board of Supervisors President Mike Lazarus ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: Do Republicans really care about debt reduction?
So, is reducing the national debt still the priority concern for Republican leaders? Remember the rhetoric: “The national debt threatens our way of life; it threatens the value of our national currency; and it threatens our ability to pay for entitlements that millions of Americans depend on,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2009. And that’s why ...Read More »
Moody’s downgrades Mississippi Power debt
A bond rating agency downgraded Mississippi Power Co.’s debt to the lowest investment-grade level, saying the election of two new members of the state Public Service Commission “increases regulatory uncertainty.” Moody’s Investors Service cut the debt rating Thursday on the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co., its second downgrade in two months. Another downgrade would push the utility’s debt into “junk” ...Read More »
MC makes ranking of Christian colleges with lowest student debt burden
CLINTON — Christian Universities Online has published a ranking of the Christian colleges with the lowest debt burden, and Mississippi College made the list. MC, which came in eighth, was the only Christian institution of higher learning in Mississippi to be ranked. College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, claimed the top spot on the list with an average ...Read More »
KiOR could owe state entire $69.4M debt plus interest
COLUMBUS — Mississippi has warned biofuel maker KiOR that it could demand immediate repayment of the company’s entire $69.4 million debt to the state, plus $8 million in interest, if the company doesn’t make its loan payment before a grace period runs out. Marlo Dorsey, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Development Authority, said the state sent the letter yesterday. “Due ...Read More »
KiOR denies ex-director's claims of problems with company's technology
COLUMBUS — A former director of biofuel maker KiOR says he tried to warn other board members about problems with KiOR’s technology to turn wood chips into an oil substitute, claims that could damage the company’s defense in shareholder lawsuits and a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. KiOR denies Paul O’Connor’s claims, saying he was asked to leave the board ...Read More »
Fitch Ratings gives Trustmark a 'stable' outlook
JACKSON — Fitch Ratings has affirmed Trustmark Corp.’s (TRMK) ratings at “BBB+”/”F2”. The rating outlook remains “stable”. Fitch wrote: “TRMK’s ‘BBB+’ ratings reflect its good asset quality and the leading market share in TRMK’s home state of Mississippi and growing market share in other parts of the southeastern U.S. Furthermore, Fitch positively views the company’s risk appetite measured by relatively ...Read More »
KiOR: Money will run out next of money month, bankruptcy possible
COLUMBUS — Struggling biofuel firm KiOR says in a financial filing that it will run out of money by September and that bankruptcy could follow. The company, which built a refinery in Columbus to turn wood chips into synthetic oil, owes Mississippi $69.4 million. The Mississippi Development Authority has agreed to delay payments until the end of October to give ...Read More »
SPECIAL REPORT: Hotels, industrial park, offices part of mix at Gulfport/Biloxi airport
In his slightly more than two years on the job, Clay Williams has picked up where retired predecessor Bruce Frallic left off in seeking to make the most of Gulfport/Biloxi International Airport’s assets. So far, property controlled by the Gulfport/Biloxi Airport Authority has added a pair of hotels, a Fixed Based Operator which invested $12 million in its facilities, an ...Read More »