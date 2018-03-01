State Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis, the House Democratic leader, announced Wednesday he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Roger Wicker, a Tupelo Republican. Baria made the announcement within hours Wednesday of state Sen. Chris McDaniel holding an event at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville to announce he was challenging Wicker in the ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Democrats
ANALYSIS — One-party rule returns in Miss., with GOP in charge
In the wake of another electoral debacle for Mississippi’s Democrats, it’s time to pull V.O. Key down off the bookshelf. Key was a political scientist who literally wrote the book on politics in Dixie. “Southern Politics in State and Nation,” published in 1949, remains a master work, the founding text of an entire specialty of American political science. But what ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS — Big Money, meet Bernie Sanders
When a young, unknown Senator from Illinois named Barrack Obama decided to run for the U.S. President in 2008, he got a lot of money from some peculiar groups, primarily from the U.S. financial industry. These groups had just sent the American economy into a tailspin. They knew there would be no way the American people would elect another Republican ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS: Getting a grip on LGBT issues
Last week Bruce Jenner, the Olympic gold-medal winner, admitted to ABC’s Diane Sawyer and a national television audience that he is transgender. What that means is Bruce Jenner, despite his masculine accoutrement, feels more like a woman and would like to identify himself as one. Jenner won the decathlon in 1976, the most grueling event in the games, requiring strength, ...Read More »
The Lone Ranger
Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood stands alone as the only state-wide elected Democrat in Mississippi.Read More »
DAVID DALLAS — Delbert Hosemann: An unsung hero chooses to remain so
My son and his Boy Scout troop had a rare treat this past Sunday. Mississippi’s Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann delivered the keynote speech to a group of newly awarded Eagle Scouts. Hosemann honored those who had gone the extra mile to earn their Eagle and encouraged younger scouts, like my son, to not give up, work hard and do likewise. ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — The impersonator grabs the spotlight
Uh oh, former state senator Tim Johnson and Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef have turned the public spotlight on an ugly thing politicians like to keep under the rug. Johnson is a successful impersonator, mostly of Elvis Presley. Nosef suggests Johnson also impersonated being a Republican. Over a 20-year period Johnson was elected as a City of Madison alderman, ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS — Elvis to take on Tater
It appears that Mississippi’s most fortunate son, Lieutenant Governor “Tater” Reeves will finally face some opposition in his upcoming race for our State’s most powerful political position. Enter the Elvis Impersonator. There is really no need to call the candidate anything other than Elvis. After Tater takes him down, we won’t remember his real name anyway. Apparently, Elvis, who once ...Read More »
Lieutenant governor joins those seeking school spending bump
JACKSON — As the 2015 elections approach, Republican leaders in the Mississippi Legislature appear to be reaching a consensus to spend more on K-12 education in next year’s budget — but how much money would go to the main funding formula for public schools remains unclear. Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he wants to spend $110 million more ...Read More »
Attorney General Jim Hood: Decision soon on 4th-term run
JACKSON — Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said Thursday that he will decide soon whether to seek a fourth term this year. Hood, 52, is the only Democrat in statewide office. Responding Thursday to questions from The Associated Press, Hood said he will make a decision about his political plans in the next week or so. Asked if he is ...Read More »