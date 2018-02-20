E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: Department of Instructional Systems and Workforce Development

Tag Archives: Department of Instructional Systems and Workforce Development

Bracey of MSU honored by regional business educators

MBJ Staff February 20, 2018 Leave a comment

Pamela Scott-Bracey, an assistant professor since 2013 in Mississippi State University’s Department of Instructional Systems and Workforce Development, recently was named Collegiate Teacher of the Year by the Southern Business Education Association. A National Business Education Association affiliate, SBEA represents instructional, administrative and research professionals in a dozen states stretching from Virginia to Louisiana. Bracey is director and co-founder of ...

Read More »