By JACK WEATHERLY Josh McManus said at the beginning of his speech at the Team Jackson luncheon on Monday that he was prone to make controversial statements. He did not disappoint. Two examples: Detroit is misunderstood and is on the rebound. By feeding the homeless, churches in downtown Jackson create unintended consequences by giving street people reason to hang around. ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Detroit
BOOK BIZ: A native son writes movingly about Detroit’s downfall
The fascinating story of Detroit’s rise and subsequent fall — and whatever the future holds for the city and its beleaguered residents — is something we’ll likely be analyzing for years to come. It’s stunning, really, when you think about the fact that at one point Detroit was the nation’s richest big city, and is now its poorest. It leads ...Read More »
Here's another suggestion if you don't like Common Core
I’ve heard tons of reason why Common Core, the new education method sweeping the country, won’t work. However, I haven’t heard anyone offer a different solution … Gripe, gripe, gripe … “It’s a liberal attack on education,” some say. “It’s conservative trying to take over our children at a young age,” others say. While I think Common Core will likely ...Read More »
TROTTER: What lessons can be learned from Detroit?
On July 18, Detroit became the largest American city to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy. A city once having a population of some 1.8 million has whittled down to less than 700,000. What will happen to the pensions of its 20,000-plus retired public employees? There is for sure the distinct possibility they could be reduced substantially or even eliminated. In ...Read More »
OUR VIEW — The simple answer: Jackson needs the Department of Revenue
“The new normal.” Those are an awful trio of words the nation’s nagging economic slump has left us with. They mark a concession that we are prepared to live with things that are less good than before, such as double-digit unemployment, underwater home values and — for downtown Jackson — historically high office vacancy rates. Some commercial real estate professionals ...Read More »
Atlanta lays claim to Dixie's 'Most Miserable' metropolis
The late humorist Lewis Grizzard had a standard refrain for Northerners who complained about life in his beloved Atlanta: “Delta is ready when you are.” For a little variation, he would sometimes remind them that “Interstate-75 goes both ways.” It’s perhaps well and good that the longtime Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist is not around to hear today’s news. Atlanta landed the ...Read More »
U.S. housing prices still declining but at slower pace
Oxford real estate data firm FNC’s Residential Price Index(RPI) released Wednesday indicates that U.S. residential property values declined in December amid signs of continued improvement in the job market and economic growth. With sales of distressed properties comprising a large portion of overall home sales, prices on non-distressed sales continued to reflect the downward pressure distressed sales have on underlying ...Read More »