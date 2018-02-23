Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will open on Feb. 28 in Clinton. The 3,500 square-foot fast-casual restaurant, located at 734 Clinton Parkway, across from Anytime Fitness, will be Clinton’s first Fuzzy’s, owned, built and operated by franchisee Lindsay Rasmussen. “We are excited to introduce Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Clinton and get to know the members of the community,” said Ansara. “We think ...Read More »
Tag Archives: dining
Restaurants weigh in on food truck regulations
TUPELO – Regulations, if any, for food trucks and any mobile food vendor doing business in the city of Tupelo won’t be introduced anytime soon, officials say. On Tuesday, a meeting was held for brick-and-mortar restaurant owners to voice their concerns at City Hall. In December, a meeting was held for the food truck owners. City officials said they are ...Read More »
Mississippi could let distillers sell alcohol to visitors
Mississippi lawmakers could allow visitors to buy alcohol directly from distilleries, after agreeing to let visitors buy beer at breweries last year. The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday approved House Bill 995 , sending it to the full House for more debate. Some Mississippi distillers offer tours to promote their brands. The bill, sponsored by House Ways and Means Committee ...Read More »
PHIL HARDWICK — Restaurant tipping policies may change
How much did you tip the server the last time you had a good meal in a restaurant? Who do you think gets to keep that tip? Would you change the amount you tip if the server did not get it all? The answer to these questions depends on several things, not the least of which is a U.S. Labor ...Read More »
Legal Mississippi-made bourbon becomes a reality
By JACK WEATHERLY Soon, bourbon fans will be able to sip the first whiskey made legally in Mississippi since 1908. That’s when the state anticipated by some 10 years the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by banning the making and sale of alcohol in the Magnolia State. But Mississippi jumped on the prohibition band wagon. It was the first state to ratify the ...Read More »
Restaurateurs dive into the barbecue pool
By JACK WEATHERLY There are dozens of restaurants that specialize in barbecue in the Jackson area. So what makes David Raines and Steve and Lisa Beagles think they can take a bite out of that market? For Raines, it’s because the success and hurrahs for his Flora Butcher Shop, which opened in 2016 and specializes in above-prime waygu beef. Playing ...Read More »
Restaurant meal delivery service launches in Jackson area
By JACK WEATHERLY Delivery is in the forefront of the U.S. economy it seems. Whether its Amazon buying up Whole Foods and getting groceries to the doorstep, or Wal-Mart and Kroger making deliveries to homes, the “last mile” seems to be the watchword. Enter Waitr into the Jackson area market. Starting Thursday, about 40 restaurants will deliver meals for a ...Read More »
Company: No discrimination over religious objection to pants
A Mississippi restaurant chain denies that it discriminated against the religious beliefs of a Pentecostal woman by refusing to let her wear a denim skirt instead of blue jeans while she worked as a waitress. J. William Manuel, a lawyer for Georgia Blue LLC, said Wednesday in a statement that the company “does not discriminate on any basis.” Manuel says ...Read More »
ALAN TURNER — Stuart Whitaker: In the swing of things
A few years back, Stuart Whitaker was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug, and has never recovered. After growing up in Garland, Texas, and graduating from Baylor, “I married a Mississippi girl, and here I am,” he said in a recent conversation. Stuart built a successful career in technology, working for a variety of tech companies and finally working for Mossy Oak ...Read More »
Cantina Laredo opens in District at Eastover
By JACK WEATHERLY The Cantina Laredo, a full-service, upscale Mexican restaurant, opened this week at the District at Eastover in Jackson. Serving food inspired by the cuisine of Mexico City, the 7,776-square-foot restaurant seats more than 250 and includes a cooled patio overlooking green space and fountains. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., ...Read More »