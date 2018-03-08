At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution. Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Donald Trump
BILL CRAWFORD — Trumponomics may push national debt interest costs higher than Social Security and Medicare
Basic math and what the Wall Street Journal calls “Trumponomics” are headed for a brutal collision. Here’s why. The national debt is $20.6 trillion and rising. With rates low, annual debt interest costs averaged about $250 billion from 2011 through 2016. As the economy improved, interest rates slowly ticked up. But, now they are expected to surge as ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Google’s top searches of 2017 included Matt Lauer, Hurricane Irma, Tom Petty, Las Vegas shooting
In 2017, you wanted to know more about one of the most powerful storms on record, the devastating Hurricane Irma. But you were also curious about Cardi B. and Unicorn Frappuccinos. Google’s annual list of the most popular searches is here, offering a peek into what people are really thinking about. Like 2017 itself, this year’s top searches skew a ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: Graham’s “We know what to do” is not what they’re doing
Once upon a time balancing the budget and lowering the national debt were top Republican priorities. Over two decades ago Newt Gingrich led a GOP revolution to do just that. Our own Sen. Roger Wicker, then in the House, signed on to Gingrich’s “contract for America.” Back then, in 1994, the debt totaled $4.7 trillion. In July 2009, then ...Read More »
State’s federal delegation praises GOP tax overhaul framework
By CALEB BEDILLION / Daily Journal Guidelines for tax reform released last week by the White House and congressional leaders are winning praise from most of Mississippi’s federal lawmakers. President Donald Trump’s administration and key committees from the U.S. House and Senate have released a set of guidelines that sketch out a rough draft of legislation intended to overhaul the ...Read More »
Yates among those US awards contracts for Trump’s border wall prototypes
The Trump administration has awarded more contracts to build prototypes for the wall President Donald Trump wants to build on the U.S. border with Mexico. The prototypes announced Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection are for four see-through walls. Last week, it announced contracts for prototypes for four concrete walls. The eight prototypes will cost a total of $3.6 ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Does generals’ ‘coup’ put war-bringers in charge?
Seven Days in May, written by Fletcher Kneble and Charles Bailey and published in 1962, portrays a tense, nearly successful coup of American government by a cadre of senior generals. A quote on the cover of the paperback attributed to the Army Times said, “They say it can’t happen here, but if it does, it probably will be pretty much as Knebel and ...Read More »
Coal mine layoffs latest fallout at Kemper power plant
DEKALB, Miss. — The company that supplies lignite coal to Mississippi Power Co.’s Kemper County power plant says it will lay off 75 workers at the mine. It’s the latest fallout from the suspending the part of the plant that was supposed to gasify coal and remove pollutants. Mississippi Power has said it could lay off 250 workers at the plant. ...Read More »
Mississippi already shares some voter info with other states
Mississippi’s top elections official says he is consistent by sharing some voter information with other states while also telling a national group to “jump in the Gulf of Mexico” as it requests similar data. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann told The Associated Press on Friday that Mississippi has participated since at least 2009 in the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program . Thirty ...Read More »
Trump nominates Hurst and Lamar as Mississippi prosecutors
President Donald Trump announced his choices Thursday to become the top federal prosecutors in Mississippi. In the southern half of the state, he selected Mike Hurst, a former assistant U.S. attorney and Republican who lost a 2015 election for Mississippi Attorney General to Democratic incumbent Jim Hood. In the northern half of the state, Trump is tapping William “Chad” Lamar, ...Read More »