By JULIA MILLER In the heart of downtown Jackson, Smith Park is getting a much-needed refresh after recent efforts to revitalize the historic area. “For 10 to 15 years, or even longer it’s been tired and has needed a major renovation,” said John Gomez, associate director at Jackson Downtown Partners. “We just felt like we had to do something.” For ...Read More »
East and West (Capitol) move toward meeting in middle
By JACK WEATHERLY By the time this is published, all 31 apartments in the Capitol Art Lofts may well have been taken. The first unit was leased in November, and most of the rest have gone since then. As of Tuesday only two were available. The lofts attracted more than 300 inquiries and 100-plus actual applications, according to Nicole Lockhart, ...Read More »
East Capitol gets its turn on the revival wheel
By JACK WEATHERLY East Capitol Street had been left out of the downtown revival. The west end of the street has drawn all the attention and capital. That’s changing. “This end of Capitol hasn’t gotten any attention,” said E. J. “Kip” Gibert of Metairie, La., who bought the six-story Heritage Building at 401 E. Capitol in the fall of 2016 along with three ...Read More »
Second phase of Smith Park renovation underway
By JACK WEATHERLY The second phase of the restoration of Smith Park in downtown Jackson is underway. Concrete water courses with “boulders” are being removed and earthen berms will be leveled before the greensward is resodded, according to a release from Downtown Jackson Partners. A safety fence has been erected around the park, which will be closed for two months during ...Read More »
Former Jackson developer arrested for embezzlement
Former developer David Watkins, 68, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday night after being indicted on two counts ofembezzling bond money intended for a development project he managed, Attorney General Jim Hood said. Watkins turned himself in to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on one count of wire fraud and one count of embezzlement, Hood said. The indictment, which was ...Read More »
Heritage Building gets new life with sale and renovation
By JACK WEATHERLY The Heritage Building in downtown Jackson sold on the auction block a year ago. As the name suggests, there is history to the six-story structure at 401 E. Capitol St. Built in 1905, it was first the home of Kennington’s Department Store, then later McRae’s Department Store. It is on the National Register of Historic Places. In ...Read More »
Lumumba undaunted on Jackson convention hotel after latest deal unravels
JRA dropped developer EDT after it insisted on $60 million public contribution By TED CARTER New Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is not ready to call it quits on a convention center hotel after the demise of the Jackson Redevelopment Authority’s two-year effort to complete a deal for one. A Sept. 27 Redevelopment Authority decision to drop Washington, D.C.-based Engineering Design Technologies ...Read More »
Baptist to bring 250 jobs to downtown Jackson
By JACK WEATHERLY Baptist Memorial Health Care will move 250 jobs to downtown Jackson, the hospital announced Thursday. Sixty of those jobs will be new and all of them will comprise the hospital system’s business operations center. Baptist will lease four floors, 41,000 square feet, of the Regions Plaza building at 210 E. Capitol St. “This new office will centralize the ...Read More »
JACK WEATHERLY — Downtown Jackson taking it one step at a time
Grand plans have been pursued for naught to revive downtown Jackson. In 2009, a spectacular proposal called Two Lakes would have turned downtown into a canal with sailboats, condos and a concert bowl. The plan didn’t hold water. More recently, and seemingly still within reach, is the revival of the Farish Street Historic District. Meantime, the piecemeal approach has proceeded. ...Read More »
Leader of downtown Jackson group convicted of misusing money
The head of a downtown Jackson development group has been convicted on a charge that he embezzled money from the organization. Ben Allen was found guilty Tuesday on one count of a 10-count indictment. That count charged Allen with improperly receiving money from Downtown Jackson Partners to pay his wife’s mobile phone bill. A lawyer tells The Clarion-Ledger Allen will ...Read More »