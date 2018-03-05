Duvall Decker Architects, P.A. is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Cody Farris, AIA as an associate and studio design director in its Jackson firm. Farris has 12 years experience at Duvall Decker Architects, with strengths in design, research, detailing, systems coordination, and construction administration. He has received multiple awards for design excellence. Farris received his Bachelors of ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Duvall Decker Architects
Decker elected AIA Fellow
Anne Marie Duvall Decker, principal of Duvall Decker Architects, P.A., a Jackson architectural firm, been elected to the American Institute of Architects (AIA) College of Fellows. Election to the College status is awarded by a jury of peers and recognizes achievements of national significance in advancing the architectural profession. Decker was granted Fellowship in the category of Design, which is ...Read More »
3 Mississippi firms win national housing design honors
The American Institute of Architects Housing Design Awards program recognized only 14 projects from around the nation this year, but three Mississippi architectural firms designed two of them — a carefully detailed modern home in Jackson by Duvall Decker Architects, P.A. and a catalog of replacement housing in six neighborhoods of Houston after Hurricane Ike by unabridged Architecture PLLC in ...Read More »
Cupples, Hansen join Duvall Decker
Duvall Decker Architects, P.A. has expanded its leadership team naming Brett Cupples, AIA, and Ryan Hansen, associate AIA, as associates in its Jackson firm. Cupples, an adept architect and project manager, has been responsible for several of the firm’s most successful projects during his eight years with the firm. Hansen, with Duvall Decker for seven years, is a skilled project ...Read More »