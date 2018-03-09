By LISA MONTI When the 36th Annual Travel South Showcase rolls into the Mississippi Coast this month, it will bring in almost 700 tour operators, journalists, travel service providers and destination market organizations from around the U.S. There will be thousands of business meetings, multiple FAM tours fanning out across the state and presentations highlighting attractions and amenities all over ...Read More »
TOWERING OVER TUPELO — First Fairpark Tower building filling fast
TUPELO – Completion of the first of two planned buildings for Fairpark Towers in downtown Tupelo is still several months away, but the four-story, 40,000-square-foot structure is quickly getting filled. “We’ve got it 68 percent leased,” said Colin Maloney, the owner of Maloney Development Properties. “We’ve got some space on the first floor and some space on the third floor. ...Read More »
Supreme Court panel puts city of Ridgeland on Costco hot seat
By JACK WEATHERLY A three-justice panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court directed a preponderance of its questions to attorneys for the city of Ridgeland and the zoning change it made that benefited a proposed Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway. The city got a favorable ruling from Madison County Circuit Court John Emfinger in April 2017, allowing the developer Andrew Mattiace ...Read More »
Ex-mayor accused of theft stops seeking job in nearby city
A disgraced former mayor withdrew his application Wednesday to work as a city planner in a neighboring north Mississippi city. Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis announced he was no longer seeking the position in neighboring Horn Lake after that city’s aldermen on Tuesday postponed a decision on hiring him. In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Davis says his ...Read More »
CHEERS — MSU incubates innovative student businesses at CEO
By BECKY GILLETTE Even though there are about 20,000 students at Mississippi State University, it is common for students to leave the area after graduating in search of greener pastures. “They often leave the state,” said Jeffrey B. Rupp, MSU director of outreach in the College of Business. “So, there is a gap in the post-college age group from between ...Read More »
PHIL HARDWICK: Incentives to attract individual families not so far fetched
Dear Mayor: I’m writing to let you know that my spouse and I have recently decided to relocate to another community. We are in our mid-50’s and have income over $200,000 per year. We plan on buying a house in the city. It will be in the $600,000 range. We are in excellent health and have no children. We travel ...Read More »
Unemployment rate hits record low in Mississippi
The unemployment rate fell to record lows in three U.S. states last month, as steady hiring soaked up more of those out of work. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the jobless rate fell to the lowest levels since records began in 1976 in Hawaii, Mississippi and California. The rate in Hawaii was 2 percent, while Mississippi’s dropped to 4.6 ...Read More »
Partners to buy SC wood pellet plant, build Mississippi port
A company that makes wood pellets and sells them to power plants overseas says it’s forming a new joint venture with an insurance company to buy a plant in South Carolina and build a port in Mississippi. Enviva Holdings of Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday announced the deal with the John Hancock Life Insurance Co. The joint venture will buy a ...Read More »
Wanted: Developer for NASA’s Enterprise Park in Hancock County
By LISA MONTI NASA is looking for a private sector partner to develop and operate a technology park on 1,100 federally owned acres in the northern portion of Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis. Don Beckmeyer, NASA’s manager of strategic business development at Stennis, said the technology corridor named Enterprise Park will support future activities of commercial space transportation ...Read More »