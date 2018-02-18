Basic math and what the Wall Street Journal calls “Trumponomics” are headed for a brutal collision. Here’s why. The national debt is $20.6 trillion and rising. With rates low, annual debt interest costs averaged about $250 billion from 2011 through 2016. As the economy improved, interest rates slowly ticked up. But, now they are expected to surge as ...Read More »
Mississippi economy ‘relatively solid’ in November, report says
Mississippi economy 'relatively solid' in November, report says

By JACK WEATHERLY jack.weatherly@msbusiness.com The Mississippi economy was "relatively solid" in November, according to the University Research Center. Its Leading Index – composed of six parts, including national figures — was 3.4 percent higher than the year-earlier month. Income tax withholding grew for the second consecutive month for the first time since February, indicating an expanding payroll, according to the
Mississippi economic performance ‘lackluster,’ expert says
Mississippi economic performance 'lackluster,' expert says

An expert is telling state budget writers that Mississippi has had "lackluster" economic performance since the Great Recession. State economist Darrin Webb also says he expects continued slow growth, partly because Mississippi has a large number of people of working age who don't have jobs. Webb spoke Thursday to members of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, who started two days
Economic report adds fuel to Nissan union vote fire
Economic report adds fuel to Nissan union vote fire

By Jack Weatherly An updated study showing the major impact of the automotive industry on Mississippi's economy was released Thursday as an election approaches at the Nissan plant in Canton in which the workers will decide whether to unionize. Participants in the press conference at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership in Jackson voiced support for workers' right to vote
Coast economy continues to lag behind the state in key metrics
Coast economy continues to lag behind the state in key metrics

By JUSTIN VICORY The Coast's economy is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Katrina, the Great Recession and the BP Oil Spill, and remains behind the state curve in important economic indicators, including sales tax revenue and median income, a business expert said. In a recent PowerPoint presentation entitled "The Uphill Recovery From the BP Oil Spill," President of the
Mississippi manufacturing leads downturn in state economy
Mississippi manufacturing leads downturn in state economy

By JACK WEATHERLY Mississippi's economy slipped again in April primarily because manufacturing workers' average workweek fell below 40 hours for the first time in six years. The "manufacturing employment intensity index" is one of three indices that declined in April, sending the Leading Index of Economic Indicators (MLI) downward, according to a monthly report issued by the Institutions of
9 years after recession began, Mississippi economy still stalled
9 years after recession began, Mississippi economy still stalled

Call them the unrecovered — a handful of states where job markets, nine years later, are still struggling back to where they were before the recession. That's true in Mississippi, where job numbers and the overall size of the economy remain below 2008 levels. Unlike states that have long since sprinted ahead, Mississippi is struggling with slow economic growth and
Gov. Bryant flips on trade pact since 2015
Gov. Bryant flips on trade pact since 2015

By JACK WEATHERLY Gov. Phil Bryant said in a December 2015 interview that he supported the United States joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership. "I hope it's approved, and I hope that we're a strong part of it," Bryant told the Mississippi Business Journal. Yet Bryant, a staunch supporter of Donald J. Trump, who has since been elected president and "vetoed" America's
Official: Amazon to start charging tax on Mississippi sales
Official: Amazon to start charging tax on Mississippi sales

Mississippi's chief tax collector has announced that internet retailing titan Amazon will collect Mississippi's 7 percent sales tax beginning Feb. 1. "I appreciate Amazon for voluntarily stepping forward to collect the Mississippi sales tax," Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson said Tuesday in a statement. "I hope that other e-retailers will follow the lead of Amazon." Those other sellers may not have
World Bank forecasting brighter prospects for 2017
World Bank forecasting brighter prospects for 2017

The World Bank is forecasting the global economy will accelerate slightly in 2017 after turning in the worst performance last year since the 2008 financial crisis. The 189-nation lending agency said Tuesday that the global growth should expand at a 2.7 percent annual rate this year. That is down from the bank's June forecast for 2.8 percent growth this year,