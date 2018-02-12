By Mike Petters At Huntington Ingalls Industries, our ethics philosophy is simple: Always do the right thing. Even when no one is looking. Especially when no one is looking. At HII, every decision we make—no matter how small—is guided by our Code of Ethics and Business Conduct and by our Company Values: Integrity, Safety, Honesty, Engagement, Responsibility and Performance. These ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — New York Times launches new reader center
The New York Times has announced a reader center to capitalize on readers’ knowledge and experience, using their voices to make its journalism even better. Readers are among the newspaper’s strengths, helping it distinguish itself in a flooded marketplace. Here’s more about the new reader center from Cliff Levy, a deputy managing editor at The Times: “Our readers (and listeners ...Read More »
OUR VIEW — New governing board a must for Evers Airport
Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is a sputtering economic-engine that has failed to achieve its potential. Over the years, policy making has come from a narrow power corridor that starts at Jackson City and ends in the office suites at Jackson Evers, excluding a vast population the airport serves. An outdated governance model is to blame. Such a model has ...Read More »
OTHER VIEWS: Executions & Prior Restraint
The Mississippi Senate added a heinous amendment to an already bad bill late Tuesday afternoon and then passed it, creating a situation which simply cannot be tolerated. Senate Bill 2237 was already bad enough in that it protected, by making secret, the names of the manufacturers of drugs used in executions. If there is anything that should be completely ...Read More »
OTHER VIEWS — Expect big push for highways in 2016 legislative session
The 2016 Mississippi legislative session will likely see a major initiative to pass a substantial highways and bridges maintenance and construction bill, a critical issue that involves not only infrastructure but economic development, which is always linked in some way to transportation. That issue, among others, will test the mettle of newly elected legislators to take on key state issues ...Read More »
OUR VIEW — Straight talk needed ahead of Jackson convention center hotel deal
When you come to a fork in the road, “take it,” Yogi Berra advises. If only the choice were that easy for Jackson’s elected leaders as they decide whether to take the Capital City into the convention center hotel business at considerable financial risk to taxpayers. This may be the year a public-private deal for the hotel gets done. What ...Read More »
OUR VIEW: Our new flag will be a sight to behold
In general relativity, an event horizon is a boundary in spacetime beyond which events cannot affect an outside observer. In layman’s terms, it is defined as “the point of no return”, the point at which the gravitational pull becomes so great as to make escape impossible. In Mississippi we passed an event horizon in 2001. That’s when Mississippi held a ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: ‘GOT ’EM’ post on Hattiesburg deaths hateful
“GOT ’EM” shrieked the Facebook post by a Subway worker in Laurel. “Two police officers shot tonight in Hattiesburg.! – GOT ’EM” read the whole post. (Subway said it fired the employee.) This was Laurel, Mississippi, not Ferguson, Missouri, or Baltimore, Maryland! We face growing sub-cultures, linked-up and emboldened by social media and the Internet, that target law enforcement and ...Read More »
OUR VIEW — Who are legislators protecting with payday lending loophole?
That seriousness Mississippi’s legislators showed back in 2012 over whether to reauthorize payday lending seemed so sincere at the time. They could allow the payday lending industry to strengthen its hold on Mississippi’s working poor, tip the rules to increase borrower protections, or ban the low-dollar lending altogether. The wrangling ended with lawmakers proclaiming a great comprise: Payday lending and ...Read More »
U.S. Small Business Administration awards MDA funding for state trade and export promotion program
The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded the Mississippi Development Authority funding for the Mississippi State Trade and Export Promotion Program. The STEP Program allows MDA to provide financial and technical assistance to small- and medium-sized Mississippi companies interested in growing their business through trade. Administered by MDA’s Trade Bureau, the program helps reduce some of the financial obstacles qualifying ...Read More »