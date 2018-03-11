With all the noise about school funding, school choice, vouchers, and teacher shortages, perhaps a look at some fundamentals would be helpful. Remember 2015? The Initiative 42 referendum to put full funding for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) in the state constitution? That initiative and the Legislature’s alternative both failed. So Section 201 of the Mississippi Constitution remains ...Read More »
Analysis: Conflicting messaging helped doom new school funding formula
Legislative leaders in their failed effort to rewrite the Mississippi Adequate Education Program school funding formula touted two, conflicting messages. On the one hand, they argued that the Adequate Education Program needed to be replaced because the state could not afford to provide the amount of money to local school districts that was called for under the school funding formula. ...Read More »
Brasfield & Gorrie begins construction on University of Mississippi Medical Center pediatrics tower
General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie recently began construction on a $180 million new pediatrics tower at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in December. Site work began in January, and the project will be completed in fall 2020. The seven-story, 340,000-square-foot tower is being built adjacent to Batson Children’s Hospital. The structure ...Read More »
Senators tweak rewrite of Mississippi school funding formula
State senators are moving a rewrite of Mississippi’s school funding formula a step closer to passage. However, changes made to House Bill 957 in the Senate Education Committee Tuesday mean any plan must return to the House for approval, or a conference will be needed to reconcile differences between chambers. The new formula would replace today’s Mississippi Adequate Education Program. ...Read More »
Senate changes poverty definition in its version of school funding bill
Senate Education Committee members will consider another version of the school funding bill today that changes the calculation of poverty. Sen. Gray Tollison, a Republican from Oxford and the chairman of the committee, sent the strike-all amendment to committee members late Friday. The new version of House Bill 957 would calculate each district’s funding for low-income students based on ...Read More »
Monroe Chamber, school districts collaborate for workforce development
AMORY – Economic incentives and available industrial sites are important components when it comes to attracting industry, but economic developers, cities and counties don’t have as firm of a ground to stand on without a solid workforce. Continued partnerships between the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the county’s school districts are yielding progress to plant early interest and harbor ...Read More »
$67 million MSU housing plan could become model for state
The idea for Mississippi State University’s upcoming $67 million apartment-style student housing began on the golf course. “I was playing golf with the president of University of Kentucky, Eli Capilouto, and they were having issues not unlike what we were having in Mississippi with concerns about needing to upgrade their facilities – particularly their housing facilities,” said Mark Keenum, president ...Read More »
Former Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Mike Vinson dies
BRANDON – A former Tupelo Public School District administrator and leader in the Tupelo community died Saturday. Dr. Michael Vinson worked for TPSD from 1994 until his retirement in 2002 as deputy superintendent and later leader of the district when named superintendent in 1995. During his 35-year career in public education, he served as a coach, teacher and principal ...Read More »
BOBBY HARRISON: Legislators had options to fully fund MAEP, chose not to
Senate Education Chair Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, maintains that the new school funding formula being advocated by him and other members of the legislative leadership preserves the core tenets of the Mississippi Adequate Education program. Even Rebecca Sibilia, the chief executive officer of New Jersey-based EdBuild, who was paid $125,000 by the legislative leadership to develop a new funding formula, acknowledged ...Read More »
Senate Republicans support school funding set in House bill
The next version of a bill to change Mississippi’s $2 billion-plus education funding formula won’t immediately increase proposed funding levels for schools, but might adjust funding upward sooner than the eight years the House proposes. Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison discussed possible Senate changes to House Bill 957 Wednesday, after his committee discussed the House-passed bill. Tollison, an Oxford Republican, said ...Read More »