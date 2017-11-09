By JULIA MILLER With the dawning of November, most people’s attentions are turning toward the holidays, but for business owners, there’s the standard end-of-the-year checklist that must be addressed. From financial statements to plans for the new year, this time of the year can become a season of tying up loose ends. One thing you shouldn’t forget is health insurance ...Read More »
Kimberla Little not looking back after career change
Working in human resources was not Kimberla Little's plan. However, when a door opened for the Jackson native to work for Regions Bank, she took the opportunity and hasn't looked back, rising to become assistant vice president, human resources for Regions Financial Corporation. "My desire was to establish a career in pharmaceutical sales," she recalls. "I was working in a
Study: Capital City's pension plan one of worst in U.S.
JACKSON — Sixty-one key cities across America, including Jackson, have emerged from the Great Recession with a gap of more than $217 billion between what they had promised their workers in pensions and retiree health care and what they had saved to pay that bill, according to a report released by The Pew Charitable Trusts. The report includes the most populous
Health insurance costs exceed $2 per hour
In March 2010, the average cost for health insurance benefits was $2.08 per hour worked in private industry. Among occupational groups, employer costs for health insurance benefits ranged from 92 cents per hour for service workers, to $3.03 per hour for management, professional, and related occupations. In March 2010, among other occupational groups, employer costs for health benefits averaged $1.87
Workers oppose benefits reduction
BILOXI — Employees have asked the Biloxi Council to look for other ways to cut costs before they reduce employee benefits. The administration has proposed rolling back longevity pay from $15 a month per year to $6 and requiring employees to contribute $200 a month for families and $100 for singles toward their health insurance. Council president Bill Stallworth tells
AT&T workers vote on striking
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI — Union workers at AT&T Mobility in South Mississippi have voted on whether to strike as part of an effort to get an in increase wages and benefits. Eric Cox, treasurer for the Communications Workers of America Local 3519, said the company's 400 employees are in contract negotiations. The workers, who handle customer service calls, held a strike
UAW suing GM over retirement benefits
DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union has sued General Motors Corp., saying the automaker owes it $450 million for retiree health care. In the lawsuit filed yesterday in federal court in Detroit, the UAW said that in 2007, GM agreed to pay $450 million to settle a UAW claim against auto supplier Delphi Corp. as part of Delphi's emergence
Average compensation costs exceed $27 per hour
Private industry employers spent an average of $27.42 per hour worked for total employee compensation in Dec. 2009, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. Wages and salaries averaged $19.41 per hour worked and accounted for 70.8 percent of these costs, while benefits averaged $8.00 and accounted for the remaining 29.2 percent. Total compensation costs for state and local government
Employer cost survey released
Employers spent an average of $1.29 for employee retirement and savings plans for every hour worked in June 2009, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. This accounted for 4.4 percent of total compensation. Total compensation (wages and salaries and benefits) for civilian workers averaged $29.31 per hour worked in June 2009. Wages and salaries, which averaged $20.42, accounted for 69.7