Officials say utility board members in a Mississippi city owe nearly $100,000 to the state auditor’s office after using public funds for personal use. The Clarion Ledger cites a Thursday statement from State Auditor Stacey Pickering as saying five members on the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners used board funds to pay for an attorney when they were not members. Cleotha ...Read More »
Legislation that could impact Hood lawsuit against Entergy passes House
JACKSON – Legislation that Attorney General Jim Hood maintains could negatively impact his potentially $1 billion lawsuit against Entergy passed the House Wednesday by an 89-27 margin. The bill will go back to the Senate where members can accept the bill as passed by the House and send it to the governor or invite negotiations. Democrats tried unsuccessfully to remove ...Read More »
DeepWell buys Boots Smith Oilfield Services
By JACK WEATHERLY DeepWell Energy Services of Columbia has announced acquisition of Boots Smith Oilfield Services LLC of Laurel. The acquisition will make DeepWell the largest provider of transportation, rig moving and site preparation in the United States, it said in a release. The combination of the two companies will increase the DeepWell work force to 1,500 with estimated 2018 ...Read More »
Mississippi regulators set to approve deal on utility rates
Mississippi utility regulators are likely Tuesday to approve a settlement on how much Mississippi Power Co. customers should pay for a troubled $7.5 billion power plant. Once touted as a model for the future of coal, the state Public Service Commission forced the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. quit construction in 2017, with shareholders absorbing about $6 billion in losses. ...Read More »
Study: Federal utility shifts costs to residential customers
A study says the nation’s largest public utility has given large businesses breaks on electric rates over six years while residential customers’ rates increased. The Synapse Energy Economics Inc. study says the Tennessee Valley Authority’s industrial and direct-serve customers have received almost a 20 percent rate cut from 2011 to 2016, while residential customer rates increased 5 percent. The report ...Read More »
Southern Miss joins consortium to study Tuscaloosa Marine Shale
The University of Southern Mississippi has joined a Department of Energy funded university consortium led by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette that will address knowledge gaps connected to the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS). The goal of the three-year project is to enable more cost-efficient and environmentally sound recovery from this unconventional liquid-rich shale play. The Las Alamos National Lab, University of ...Read More »
Mississippi’s largest gas utility to raise rates for 260,000
Natural gas bills will rise beginning Jan. 1 for customers of Mississippi’s largest gas utility, after regulators approved plans Tuesday for Dallas-based Atmos Energy Corp to raise rates on its 260,000 Mississippi customers. Rates for a yardstick residential customer should go up by more than $2 a month, with most of the money going to pay for Atmos to repair ...Read More »
Mississippi Power Co. and customers make new rate proposal
The Associated Press The Mississippi Power Co. on Tuesday made a new proposal in conjunction with its largest customer on how much ratepayers should pay for a power plant, but a state regulator is still holding out for less. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. proposes to collect less revenue than it previously wanted for its $7.5 billion Kemper County ...Read More »
Electric utilities ask higher rates on Mississippi customers
Mississippi’s two privately owned electric utilities are asking regulators to make customers pay more next year. Entergy Mississippi’s request would boost rates for a yardstick residential customer from $104 a month to $114 a month, beginning in February, to pay for fuel costs. Mississippi Power Co. requests to boost monthly rates for a yardstick residential customer from $126 a month ...Read More »
TOP 100 — Cooperative Energy prepares to open solar farm near Sumrall
By BECKY GILLETTE In recent years, customer surveys for the 11 rural electric cooperatives in Mississippi that purchase power from the not-for-profit Cooperative Energy (formerly South Mississippi Electric Power Association) have indicated a higher interest in using “green” power — electricity generated from alternative energy sources such as wind, hydro-electric and solar. Now one of the state’s largest ever commercial ...Read More »