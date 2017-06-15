By BECKY GILLETTE Sea levels around the world are rising at greater rates that were initially predicted. What does that mean for coastal areas like the Gulf Coast? Rising sea levels make the Gulf Coast more vulnerable to storm surge associated with hurricanes, said Dr. Torbjorn Tornqvist, chairman of the Tulane University Department of Earth and Environmental Science, who has ...Read More »
Tag Archives: environment
Bryant announces creation of Ocean Task Force
Gov. Phil Bryant has announced the creation of the Ocean Task Force during a ceremonial executive order signing in Gulfport. The announcement was made in conjunction with the Naval Oceanography’s Unmanned Systems Operational Demonstration at the Combat Readiness Training Center. “The Mississippi Gulf Coast is well-positioned to grow as a major unmanned maritime systems center as the result of an increased ...Read More »
Recycle group selects its best
By BECKY GILLETTE Recycling makes good sense to protect the environment and reduce waste disposal costs whether at a small city, a county or one of the largest manufacturers in the state. The Mississippi Recycling Coalition (MRC) recently presented the 2016 Environmental Hero Awards as Recyclers of the Year to five organizations in the state including the City of Morton, ...Read More »
Environment a natural fit for Baker
By NASH NUNNERY Dallas Baker developed a deep connection with nature growing up in the Oxford area. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and became environmentally conscious virtually in the hills of his own backyard. “As a kid in the 1970s, there seemed to be illegal dumps everywhere, at least around where I lived,” he said. “Just a ...Read More »
Mississippi sues firms, saying they polluted the environment
Mississippi’s attorney general is suing companies it accuses of dumping toxic chemicals in Grenada and Water Valley that polluted the groundwater and air. The attorney general’s office filed two lawsuits Friday after outcry from residents and a U.S. congressman, The Clarion-Ledger reported. One lawsuit filed in Grenada County alleges that a Grenada plant which manufactured hubcaps dumped cancer-causing Trichloroethylene (TCE) ...Read More »
House balks at Senate plan for oil spill damage account
Mississippi lawmakers may be unable to decide this year how to spend $750 million in oil spill damage payments, with sniping between House and Senate members after a bill died at a Tuesday deadline for action when the House Appropriations Committee didn’t bring it up. House members from Mississippi’s coast said Senate Bill 2634 didn’t have the detailed structure they wanted to ...Read More »
MSU: Rice farmers can get same yield with 1/3 less water
Some rice farmers can use much less water and get the same yield by flooding their fields at the start and end of the season, and letting them dry out a bit in between, Mississippi State University researchers say. That’s a radical change from recommendations across the Rice Belt to keep two to four inches of water in the fields, ...Read More »
Impacts of BP oil spill continue
By BECKY GILLETTE The National Wildlife Federation report, 9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Deepwater Horizon Disaster and How We Can Restore the Gulf of Mexico, includes these key findings: *Nearly all of the populations of dolphins and whales in the oiled area were found to have demonstrable, quantifiable injuries. *In the five years after the disaster, more than ...Read More »
Agency announces $50M grant to restore wildlife habitat
The United States Department of Agriculture says it will give about $50 million to help agricultural producers who want to restore and protect wildlife habitat for seven species, including the gopher tortoise in Mississippi. The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service said in a news release Monday that it’ll invest about $3.4 million on habitat restoration for the pine forest-dwelling gopher ...Read More »
US says Gulf oil spill could last 100 years
WASHINGTON — A decade-old oil leak where an offshore platform toppled during a hurricane could continue spilling crude into the Gulf of Mexico for a century or more if left unchecked, according to government estimates obtained by The Associated Press that provide new details about the scope of the problem. Taylor Energy Company, which owned the platform and a cluster ...Read More »