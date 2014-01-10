E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Tag Archives: Environmental Justice Executive Order

Mississippi DEQ wants your ideas for Environmental Justice conference

Ted Carter January 10, 2014 Leave a comment

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is seeking suggestions on speakers and topics for Environmental Justice conference the state agency is sponsoring this year to recognize the 20th anniversary of President Clinton’s signing of the Environmental Justice Executive Order. The conference will bring together communities, non-profit organizations, researchers, businesses, healthcare professionals, state and local government and federal partners committed to addressing ...

