Veteran banker Eric Miller has been named President of Planters Bank in Greenwood, replacing former President Jim Quinn. Miller joined Planters after earning his B.S. from the University of Alabama and his M.B.A. from Mississippi State University in 2002. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. ...Read More »
Planters Bank promotes at 3 locations
Planters Bank and Trust, based in Greenville, recently announced eight promotions: » Parker England has been promoted to first vice president for the Greenville branch. England joined Planters Bank in November 2007. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 2001 and received his MBA from Mississippi State in 2002. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of ...Read More »
Planters announces numerous promotions
Planters Bank announced that Eric Miller has been promoted to vice president. Miller serves in the Greenwood office of Planters Bank and has a total of eight years of banking experience. He received his B.S. from the University of Alabama and received his MBA from Mississippi State University in 2002. He is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking. ...Read More »