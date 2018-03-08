At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution. Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...Read More »
Hood asks Supreme Court to reconsider ruling in Barbour pardons
JACKSON — Attorney General Jim Hood has asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling that former Gov. Haley Barbour’s late-term pardons were valid. In a filing late last week, Hood asked that the case be sent back to Hinds County Circuit Court. Hood claims the Supreme Court’s March 8 decision, which effectively determined the limits on the governor’s ...Read More »
Former Meridian Mayor Rosenbaum dies at home
MERIDIAN — A memorial service is scheduled Friday for former Meridian Mayor I.A. “Al” Rosenbaum, a community leader and businessman who worked tirelessly to bring new industry to east Mississippi. In a statement, the family said Rosenbaum died Saturday of natural causes at his Meridian home. He was 92. The family said a memorial service would be held at the ...Read More »
Group petitioning for change in form of government
D’IBERVILLE — A group of D’Iberville residents is starting a petition drive to change the city’s form of government from council-manager to one where the mayor wields more power. The city currently operates under a form of government where the appointed city manager makes many of the major decisions and the elected mayor has less power than in most other ...Read More »
Bryant reinstitutes military council; Freeman named chairman
JACKSON — Gov. Phil Bryant is reviving the Mississippi Military Communities Council to promote the state’s military endeavors. As chairman, Bryant named Bill Freeman, adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard. Jim McIngvale, the Ingalls Shipbuilding director of government and community affairs, was named vice chairman. Nick Ardillo, retired colonel and former chairman of the Columbus Air Force Base 2020 ...Read More »
Santorum, congressional incumbents win primaries
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Rick Santorum won Republican presidential primaries in Alabama and Mississippi but he didn’t gain any ground in the race for delegates against frontrunner Mitt Romney. Romney wiped out Santorum’s gains by winning caucuses in Hawaii and American Samoa Tuesday. For the day, Romney added at least 41 delegates and Santorum won at least 35. Newt Gingrich got ...Read More »
Supreme Court rules Barbour's last-minute pardons valid
JACKSON — The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled today that some pardons issued by former Gov. Haley Barbour are valid. In their 6-3 opinion, the justices wrote “we are compelled to hold that — in each of the cases before us — it fell to the governor alone to decide whether the Constitution’s publication requirement was met.” Republican Barbour pardoned 198 ...Read More »
House agrees to appropriate more money for governor's office, mansion
JACKSON — The Mississippi House agreed yesterday to spend more money for the governor’s office and mansion during the current budget year. Gov. Phil Bryant’s staff said last month that his predecessor, fellow Republican Haley Barbour, spent more than half the governor’s budget before leaving office in January, just over midway through the budget year. The bill that passed yesterday ...Read More »
Bryant supports immigration-enforcement bill; dismisses critics
JACKSON — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said yesterday he supports an immigration-enforcement bill working its way through the state Legislature, and he dismissed critics’ contention that it could lead to racial profiling of Hispanics. “This law applies to everyone, not just to people who are south of us or Hispanic by descent. But look at the crime and violence that ...Read More »
Bryant asking for more money to cover staff expenses
JACKSON — Gov. Phil Bryant is requesting an additional $355,531 to cover expenses for his staff through the end of the fiscal year after his predecessor, Haley Barbour, spent more than half of the yearly budget for the governor’s staff before departing. Bryant is also seeking $119,000 to pay for workers at the Governor’s Mansion for 18 months, to replace ...Read More »