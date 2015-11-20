By TED CARTER The Jackson Redevelopment Authority has agreed to hear Denver developer Leroy Smith’s proposal to restart Jackson’s stalled Farish Street redevelopment as part of a $100 million investment he wants to make in downtown and West Jackson. To adhere to a Chancery Court order that the proposal be heard, former Farish Street developer David Watkins will make the ...Read More »
JRA expected to hear Denver developer’s Farish St. proposal at special meeting
By TED CARTER The Jackson Development Authority has put the dormant Farish Street redevelopment on the agenda of a special meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The action follows a Hinds Chancery judge’s order for Development Authority lawyers not to impede consideration of a possible deal on redeveloping the two block portion of Farish Street. The trial lawyer for the JRA ...Read More »
JACK WEATHERLY — Accidental tourists, or what have you got for us?
A couple from Seattle dressed in West Coast black stood in front of the Hotel King Edward, which was bathed in bright late-winter sunlight in all its resurrected glory. The couple was in town to catch a baseball game, of all things. They were accidental tourists. Their son was the starting shortstop for the visiting University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks, who ...Read More »
CLOSE TO COLLAPSE — Engineers warn of dangerous structural deficiencies of Farish buildings
Buildings on the 300 block of downtown Jackson’s North Farish Street could soon be demolished if the Jackson Redevelopment Authority decides not to spend money to make them structurally safe. Engineers who spent some of July and August inspecting the crumbling row of former stores, eateries and nightclubs estimate repairs costing nearly $200,000 must be spent to keep them from ...Read More »
OUR VIEW: JRA evolving toward transparency? Maybe, maybe not
Some Jackson Redevelopment Authority board members may have had to fight back a groan Wednesday at the idea of spending money for an image makeover. One member even compared the idea to putting perfume on a pig. Maybe for him it is. He’s looking at things from the inside, after all. Here on the outside, we see any new willingness ...Read More »
JRA plans image makeover, hires crisis manager
The Jackson Redevelopment Authority has conceded it has an image problem and is getting professional help to fix it. The agency widely known for the low priority it puts on transparency wants a makeover in public perception. It’s hired Yellow Brick Media Concepts of Jackson to provide it. The board received a proposal from Yellow Brick principal Kathy Times for ...Read More »
OUR VIEW: Why no introspection on causes of HUD trouble over Farish St.?
Raise your hand if you are surprised by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s conclusion that redevelopment of downtown’s Farish Street has been the least of Jackson City Hall’s concerns the last decade and a half. Seeing no hands, let us proceed. Cause-and-effect is a good place to start. Remarkable indifference, professional carelessness and unaccountability are going to ...Read More »