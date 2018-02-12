The FBI’s Jackson Field Office has presented its 2017 Director’s Community Leadership Award to the Mississippi Center for Excellence. MCE was selected for having demonstrated outstanding contributions to the community it serves. MCE, under the direction of Ingrid Cloy, seeks to empower individuals who have transitioned out of foster care, those who have come in contact with the juvenile or ...Read More »
FBI says family given autopsy results in Mississippi hanging
JACKSON — The FBI says it has discussed autopsy results with the family of a black man found hanging from a tree in Mississippi. However, investigators are not saying when they will publicly release the information or whether they consider the death of 54-year-old Otis Byrd to be homicide or suicide. "At each milestone in this case, the FBI's first
Jail kitchen supervisor pleads guilty to stealing food
HATTIESBURG — The former kitchen supervisor at the Forrest County Detention Center has pleaded guilty to conspiracy for his role in illegally diverting food for the jail for personal use. WDAM-TV reports Allen Haralson, 61, entered the plea yesterday before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett. He remains free on bond. Sentencing was set for Feb. 5 at 2:15 p.m. The
Ex-judge pleads guilty to witness tampering; faces 20 years in prison
MONTICELLO — A former Mississippi Chancery Court judge pleaded guilty yesterday to a federal charge of obstruction of justice. Joe Dale Walker, 61, of Monticello, pleaded in connection to witness tampering alleged in documents filed in U.S. District Court in Jackson, U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Davis and FBI Special Agent in Charge Don Always said in a news release. Walker
Court of Appeals upholds judge's tossing of defamation case over book
JACKSON — The Mississippi Court of Appeals has agreed with a judge's rejection of defamation claims that an FBI agent made in a lawsuit against authors of a book about a judicial bribery case. The appeals court issued its ruling Tuesday. In December 2010, FBI agent Hal Neilson sued authors Tom Dawson and Alan Lange and a publishing company. The
The next transition — Phil Hardwick leaving the Stennis Institute
Few people can match Phil Hardwick's resume when it comes to diversity. Over his career, Hardwick has been a clerk, soldier, law enforcement officer, investigator, real estate consultant, author/columnist, community and economic developer and educator/trainer. On Sept. 1, Hardwick will begin yet another chapter in his eclectic career after stepping down as coordinator of capacity development at the John C.
Ricin letter suspect stuns court, withdraws guilty plea
ABERDEEN — James Everett Dutschke is not going easily. The Mississippi man who pleaded guilty in January to sending poison-laced letters to President Barack Obama and others changed his mind yesterday, asking a judge to withdraw his plea just before sentencing. U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock did not rule immediately on the request, telling the defense and prosecutors to lay
Businessman seeks separate trial on corruption charges
D'IBERVILLE — A south Mississippi businessman wants a separate trial on corruption charges, saying he could be incriminated by a statement his co-defendant made to the FBI. Scott Walker and former D'Iberville City Manager Michael Janus are charged in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg with fraudulently using D'Iberville money. The Sun Herald reports that Walker wants a separate trial. Walker's
Ex-mayor to be sentenced for bribery; faces up to 10 years in prison
VICKSBURG — Former Vicksburg Mayor Paul Winfield is scheduled for sentencing today in a federal bribery case. Winfield pleaded guilty Sept. 16 in U.S. District Court in Natchez. He faces up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors say he sought $10,000 in exchange for a city contract. Winfield, a Democrat, completed his first term as mayor this year and lost
Coast newspaper's request for DMR records hits new snag
BILOXI — Records that a Mississippi judge said a newspaper has a right to review have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury. A Harrison County judge last week ordered the state auditor and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to make the records available to The Sun Herald. That Gulf Coast newspaper is reporting that it was making arrangements