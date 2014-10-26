MENDENHALL — Former U.S. Rep. Travis Childers acknowledges he faces a tough task running for senator in Mississippi, a conservative state that hasn’t chosen a Democrat for that job since Ronald Reagan was in the White House. Childers doesn’t even mention his party label in his TV ads as he tries to unseat six-term Republican Thad Cochran in the Nov. ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Federal Election Commission
Sticker shock? Each Cochran-McDaniel vote costs $40-plus
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The 2014 political spending spree continues, but it’s not exactly a bargain for investors. Mississippi’s Republican Senate primary between six-term incumbent Thad Cochran and challenger Chris McDaniel attracted massive sums of campaign cash that could come to more than $40 per vote amid low primary turnout in the relatively small state. That’s at least a third more ...Read More »
By the numbers: MS congressional races
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Here’s a glance at Mississippi congressional campaign finance reports for money raised and spent through Sept. 30, according to the Federal Election Commission website Monday. Candidates’ reporting deadline was this past Friday. The most dramatic gap is the in the 2nd district, where Bennie Thompson has more than $2 million in cash on hand, while his opponent ...Read More »