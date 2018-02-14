MBJ staff Trustmark National Bank plans a branch for the Fondren district of Jackson at the corner of Old Canton Road and Duling Avenue, which is scheduled to open in 2019. Community leaders and business owners, as well as architects, construction managers and Trustmark executives turned the first ceremonial shovels of dirt on Wednesday. “Today’s groundbreaking represents Trustmark’s continued commitment ...Read More »
BREAKING: Dow falls 354 points as interest rates shoot higher
U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report sent interest rates higher. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 354 points, with Exxon Mobil sliding 5.7 percent. The S&P 500 fell 1 percent, with energy as the worst-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite declined 1.1 percent as a decline in Apple and Alphabet offset a strong gain in Amazon shares. The U.S. economy added 200,000 ...Read More »
OTC Markets Group welcomes Merchants & Marine Bancorp to OTCQX
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB), the holding company of Merchants & Marine Bankwhich has locations in Mississippi and Alabama, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Merchants & Marine Bancorp was previously privately-held. Merchants & Marine Bancorp began trading on OTCQX on Jan. 19, 2018. The ...Read More »
Keesler Federal opens first branch in Petal
Keesler Federal Credit Union’s new branch in Petal is now open, the first Keesler Federal location in the Petal market. The new 3,200 square foot branch is located at 1119 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, just west of the Walmart Supercenter in front of Lowe’s. It will feature a commercial night depository and drive-through banking service. The Petal branch will be Keesler ...Read More »
MISSISSIPPI BITCOIN? Bitcoin is unregulated, highly volatile, and popular, except in Mississippi
By JULIA MILLER Since January 2009, Bitcoins have circulated around the Internet as a trendy topic, but since hitting a USD value of $5,000 in September, it has begun appealing to a wider audience. Now with an exchange rate of more than $14,000 per Bitcoin, its appeal is higher than ever. What is Bitcoin? According to its website, Bitcoin is ...Read More »
Some Mississippi residents eligible for mortgage settlement
The Mississippi attorney general’s office says about 270 state residents are eligible for payments from a settlement involving improper servicing of mortgage loans. Attorney General Jim Hood’s office said Wednesday that Mississippians will receive notification in the mail in the next few months if they are eligible. The money comes from a multimillion-dollar settlement with New Jersey-based mortgage lender PHH ...Read More »
First Bancshares continues regional expansion
By JACK WEATHERLY Hattiesburg-based First Bancshares, holding company for The First, has signed an agreement to acquire Tallahassee, Fla.-based Sunshine Financial, parent of Sunshine Community Bank, in a stock and cash deal of about $32 million. The deal is a continuation of First Bancshares plan to grow a territory staked out in 2009, stretching north to Jackson, south to the ...Read More »
Mississippi bank to buy Florida institution for $32M
An acquisitive Mississippi bank is buying a bank in Florida’s capital city. The First Bancshares Inc. of Hattiesburg announced Wednesday that it’s buying Sunshine Financial Inc. of Tallahassee, Florida for $32 million in stock and cash. It owns Sunshine Community Bank, with five offices and $194 million in assets. Stockholders will get 75 percent stock and 25 percent cash. The ...Read More »
Mississippi bank to shift shares to over-the-counter market
A south Mississippi bank will voluntarily shift trading in its stock from a small-company stock market to an over-the-counter exchange. Peoples Financial Corp. Chairman Chevis Swetman says in a statement that directors made the shift to cut costs. The company is the parent of The Peoples Bank, which operates 18 branches and has $657 million in assets. The last day ...Read More »
Hope begins credit union at Provine High School
By JULIA MILLER Hope Federal Credit Union is working toward making the future brighter by providing Provine High School students with the knowledge of financial tools and services that can help them gain success. By opening the first student-run credit union branch in Jackson, it is giving business academy students the opportunity to hone what they have learned in the ...Read More »