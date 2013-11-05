NATCHEZ — Home Bancorp Inc., of Lafayette, La., will acquire Britton & Koontz Capital Corp., including its three Baton Rouge, La., branches, under a $34.5-million deal. Britton & Koontz, the holding company for Britton & Koontz Bank, is based in Natchez. The bank also has five branches in Mississippi. Home Bancorp is the holding company for Home Bank. The Advocate ...Read More »
Tag Archives: finasncial institution
State House passes payday-lending bill despite objections
JACKSON — The Mississippi House has voted to let payday lending businesses keep operating in the state beyond 2015, despite objections by some lawmakers that the shops congregate in poor neighborhoods and take advantage of people who might not be financially savvy. Supporters say the businesses provide easy access to cash for people who might not be able to get ...Read More »
Trustmark, BancTrust extend merger deadline into 2013
JACKSON — Trustmark Corporation and BancTrust Financial Group Inc. report the definitive agreement dated May 28, 2012, pursuant to which BancTrust would merge into Trustmark, has been amended to accommodate the closing of the merger in early 2013. As such, the latest possible closing date for the merger has been extended from Dec. 31, 2012, to Feb. 28, 2013. According ...Read More »