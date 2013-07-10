GULFPORT — Edison Chouest Offshore says it will build more than 40 new vessels to meet growing demand for offshore oil and gas support in the Gulf of Mexico, the Arctic and Brazil. New Orleans CityBusiness reports the new vessels continue a build campaign the Galliano-based company launched in 2011. Edison Chouest did not disclose the cost of the newest ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Fla.
Tag Archives: Fla.
Hancock shifting HQ to N.O. with Whitney merger
BY: Greg LaRose, Editor, City Business Hancock Bank will move its headquarters from Gulfport to New Orleans under Hancock’s merger acquisition of regional competitor Whitney National Bank in a $1.5 billion stock-for-stock transaction announced Wednesday. Hancock CEO Carl Chaney said that although the headquarters of the combined companies will be located in New Orleans, much of Hancock’s back office operations ...Read More »