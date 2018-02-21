The National Weather Service is predicting a rapid rise along the lower Mississippi River in the next two weeks. Forecasters predict minor flooding in at least some points below where the Ohio River joins the Mississippi in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Tarver tells The Vicksburg Post that heavy rain in the Midwest ...Read More »
Tag Archives: flooding
Woman dies in Mississippi storm during 911 call
A Mississippi woman who desperately tried to direct rescuers to her sinking vehicle after it skidded into a rain-swollen creek Monday was among four people killed in storms across the South. Jacqueline Williams, 52, ran off a road into a creek in Florence early Monday and dialed 911 from the car as it went down, said Rankin County Coroner David ...Read More »
Some flooding expected next month along Mississippi River
VICKSBURG — Rains upriver are heading south, and the Mississippi River is rising. January may see street flooding in some communities near Vicksburg, but northeast Louisiana is not expecting problems, officials said. “We are looking at a significant flooding event,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer told The Vicksburg Post . “The National Weather Service is predicting the Mississippi ...Read More »
Corps: River closing has barges running nearly a half-day behind
MISSISSIPPI RIVER — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says delays of barge traffic have run about 10 hours since the Corps began closing a three-mile stretch of the Mississippi River from dawn to dusk to reinforce a section of river bank between Memphis, Tennessee and Greenville. The Corps said backups of barge traffic that occurred during the first days ...Read More »
Corps' closing of river could impact grain exports
MISSISSIPPI DELTA — Closing the Mississippi River to reinforce part of the bank at the height of a record harvest season could do serious damage to grain exports, says the Waterways Council Inc., a trade group for barge shipping. The Army Corps of Engineers is closing a three-mile stretch between Memphis and Greenville during the day to reinforce a washed-out ...Read More »
National Hurricane Center unveils storm surge-risk map
GULF COAST — A new online mapping tool from the National Hurricane Center shows the risks of storm surge from Texas to Maine. The hurricane center launched the interactive map Tuesday. It allows residents along the East and Gulf coasts to evaluate their vulnerability to storm surge by showing how far inland the water can reach during a variety of ...Read More »
MEMA gives update on flood recovery efforts in DeSoto County
DESOTO COUNTY — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with local officials and residents in DeSoto County to assist those affected by last Thursday‘s flooding. At Gov. Phil Bryant’s request, the U.S. Small Business Administration had damage assessment teams in the county yesterday. The assessments will determine if assistance will be available from the SBA in the form of ...Read More »
Governor declares state of emergency in DeSoto County folllowing heavy rains
DESOTO COUNTY — Parts of DeSoto County are drying out after storms brought heavy rain and some flooding to parts of the county. Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency yesterday after severe storms pounded the northern part of the state and Tennessee. The DeSoto County Emergency Management officials said homes and roads were flooded, primarily in the cities ...Read More »
SBA deadline looms for victims of flooding, cold snap
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding small businesses that Aug. 11 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans in Mississippi as a result of excessive rainfall and cooler than normal temperatures that occurred from March 1 through July 31, 2013. The disaster declaration includes the counties of Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, ...Read More »
Report: More than 6.5M U.S. homes at risk for storm surge
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST — CoreLogic has released its 2014 storm surge analysis featuring estimates on both the number and reconstruction value of single-family homes exposed to hurricane-driven storm surge risk within the United States. According to the findings, more than 6.5 million homes along the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts are at risk of storm surge inundation, representing nearly $1.5 ...Read More »