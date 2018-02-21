E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Forecasters predict rapid rise along lower Mississippi River

Associated Press February 21, 2018 Leave a comment

The National Weather Service is predicting a rapid rise along the lower Mississippi River in the next two weeks. Forecasters predict minor flooding in at least some points below where the Ohio River joins the Mississippi in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Tarver tells The Vicksburg Post that heavy rain in the Midwest ...

Woman dies in Mississippi storm during 911 call

Associated Press April 3, 2017 Leave a comment

A Mississippi woman who desperately tried to direct rescuers to her sinking vehicle after it skidded into a rain-swollen creek Monday was among four people killed in storms across the South. Jacqueline Williams, 52, ran off a road into a creek in Florence early Monday and dialed 911 from the car as it went down, said Rankin County Coroner David ...

Some flooding expected next month along Mississippi River

Associated Press December 28, 2015 Leave a comment

VICKSBURG — Rains upriver are heading south, and the Mississippi River is rising. January may see street flooding in some communities near Vicksburg, but northeast Louisiana is not expecting problems, officials said. “We are looking at a significant flooding event,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer told The Vicksburg Post . “The National Weather Service is predicting the Mississippi ...

Corps: River closing has barges running nearly a half-day behind

November 10, 2014 Leave a comment

MISSISSIPPI RIVER — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says delays of barge traffic have run about 10 hours since the Corps began closing a three-mile stretch of the Mississippi River from dawn to dusk to reinforce a section of river bank between Memphis, Tennessee and Greenville. The Corps said backups of barge traffic that occurred during the first days ...

Corps' closing of river could impact grain exports

November 9, 2014 Leave a comment

MISSISSIPPI DELTA — Closing the Mississippi River to reinforce part of the bank at the height of a record harvest season could do serious damage to grain exports, says the Waterways Council Inc., a trade group for barge shipping. The Army Corps of Engineers is closing a three-mile stretch between Memphis and Greenville during the day to reinforce a washed-out ...

National Hurricane Center unveils storm surge-risk map

November 7, 2014 Leave a comment

GULF COAST — A new online mapping tool from the National Hurricane Center shows the risks of storm surge from Texas to Maine. The hurricane center launched the interactive map Tuesday. It allows residents along the East and Gulf coasts to evaluate their vulnerability to storm surge by showing how far inland the water can reach during a variety of ...

MEMA gives update on flood recovery efforts in DeSoto County

MBJ Staff September 17, 2014 Leave a comment

DESOTO COUNTY — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with local officials and residents in DeSoto County to assist those affected by last Thursday‘s flooding. At Gov. Phil Bryant’s request, the U.S. Small Business Administration had damage assessment teams in the county yesterday. The assessments will determine if assistance will be available from the SBA in the form of ...

SBA deadline looms for victims of flooding, cold snap

MBJ Staff July 14, 2014 Leave a comment

ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding small businesses that Aug. 11 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans in Mississippi as a result of excessive rainfall and cooler than normal temperatures that occurred from March 1 through July 31, 2013. The disaster declaration includes the counties of Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala,  Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, ...

Report: More than 6.5M U.S. homes at risk for storm surge

MBJ Staff July 10, 2014 Leave a comment

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST  — CoreLogic has released its 2014 storm surge analysis featuring estimates on both the number and reconstruction value of single-family homes exposed to hurricane-driven storm surge risk within the United States. According to the findings, more than 6.5 million homes along the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts are at risk of storm surge inundation, representing nearly $1.5 ...

