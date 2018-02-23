The list of retailers and restaurants in The District at Eastover continues to grow with the addition of Spectacles, a high-end optical boutique and optometry practice. “This space is different from your typical Jackson,” said Spectacles Owner, Dr. Rebecca Cox Patton. “The development is truly neighborly and has such a nice ambiance. We are thrilled to be here and are off to ...Read More »
Trustmark unveils plans for new location in historical Fondren District
MBJ staff Trustmark National Bank plans a branch for the Fondren district of Jackson at the corner of Old Canton Road and Duling Avenue, which is scheduled to open in 2019. Community leaders and business owners, as well as architects, construction managers and Trustmark executives turned the first ceremonial shovels of dirt on Wednesday. "Today's groundbreaking represents Trustmark's continued commitment
Fondren hotel developers turn dirt, hope to turn around attitudes
By JACK WEATHERLY Dirt has been literally and ceremonially turned for the Hilton Homewood Suites hotel and the developers continue to work on winning over the Fondren community in north Jackson. About 100 people, including neighbors, and city and state officials, gathered beneath a white pavilion on a brisk sunny Tuesday morning on the two-acre State Street site. A community
Demolition moves forward to make way for Fondren hotel
By JACK WEATHERLY The dust is rising with on the demolition of property on the two-acre site for a 125-guestroom Homewood Suites. Of particular interest was the so-called Fondren House, which dated to the early 20th century. While "contributing" to the history of the Fondren Downtown Business District, it was not protected by historical status from being moved or razed.
Hotel Row for Fondren? Latest plan raises possibility for lineup of lodging in district
By JACK WEATHERLY Three planned hotels stand to change the look if not the character of downtown Fondren. The north Jackson arts and entertainment district with a bohemian flair awaits the outcome of the hotels, two of which were announced 20 months ago. The most recent plan, a 125-room Homewood Suites, was revealed late last month. They would create a
New restaurant ‘barrels’ into Fondren
Barrelhouse owners hope to provide economically sound business with character to community By ALEX JACKS In the heart of Fondren, where art, entertainment and, most important, fine dining take a front seat, sits the newest hub that combines all three characteristics. Barrelhouse, named for its exposed barrel rolled ceiling and prominent Cajun cuisine roots, recently opened on the Fondren strip.
New homes in Fondren ahead for BancorpSouth, Wier Boerner Allin architects
By TED CARTER BancorpSouth has begun a long-planned expansion of its Fondren office at 2710 N. State St., joining a host of other nearby property owners who are either renovating buildings or constructing new ones. Over last weekend, work crews moved the banking operation into the former Sun Gallery building to the north to make way for demolition of the current
The Meridian at Fondren taking reservations for pre-leasing
The Meridian at Fondren, Metro Jackson's newest high-end apartment entry, will be ready for its first occupants by June or July and is taking reservations for pre-leasing. Construction began last February on the four-floor 241-unit luxury rental complex on Lakeland Drive across from University of Mississippi Medical Center. The entire project is expected to be completed by Labor Day. Monthly
Developers of The Fondren ready for spring start on hotel tower
By TED CARTER The nearly 60-year-old Kolb's Cleaners building and modern architecture it represents will spend the decades to come as the entrance and lobby of a nine-floor hotel. The matchup of the hotel and the dry cleaners building is architect and developer Roy Decker Jr.'s idea. He says the building that sits back off North State Street at Mitchell Avenue
Adding to ‘funky’ Fondren, boutique-style hotel is first part of mixed-use project
By TED CARTER A 110-room Hampton Inn set for construction in the spring will anchor a strip of shops, offices and possibly apartments at the north end of Fondren's State Street business district. The Whitney Place Development Group headed by attorney David Pharr and Jason Watkins, son of real estate developer David Watkins, said the hotel is the only component of