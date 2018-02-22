TUPELO – Regulations, if any, for food trucks and any mobile food vendor doing business in the city of Tupelo won’t be introduced anytime soon, officials say. On Tuesday, a meeting was held for brick-and-mortar restaurant owners to voice their concerns at City Hall. In December, a meeting was held for the food truck owners. City officials said they are ...Read More »
Reluctance to be first makes food trucks no shows for now
Monique Davis, who doubles as owner and chef of Lumpkins Barbeque on Raymond Road, thought about taking her barbecue and Southern cuisine on the road after the Jackson City Council gave the green light for food trucks to operate in the city. But she’s doing what it seems other potential food truck operators are also doing: waiting for others to ...Read More »
Ordinance would set stage for truck-side cuisine in Jackson
City Councilman Quentin Whitwell has cooked up an idea he thinks will add to Jackson’s “coolness” quotient and give an economic boost to boot. Whitwell, the Ward 1 rep who took office after a special election earlier this year, wants to see food trucks flood the city to offer passersby cooked-on-the-spot cuisine. The food trucks affectionately known for decades as ...Read More »
Fondness for creative, diverse foods fuels mobile vendor craze
California gave us McDonald’s more than five decades ago. Now that our tastes have matured way past quick-serve burgers on a sesame seed bun, the Golden State is exposing us to cuisines of all cultures – from a roadside truck. The food truck trend started in Los Angeles and has spread to the East Coast and points in between since ...Read More »
