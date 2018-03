RIDGELAND — McAlister’s Deli has signed three multi-unit store development agreements with new and existing franchisees for 10 new restaurants in the greater Tampa, Fla. area, three new restaurants in central Michigan and five new restaurants in Lincoln and Omaha, Neb. New franchisee Brayton Knotts and McKnotts Enterprise, LLC will develop 10 McAlister’s Deli locations in the Tampa area over ...