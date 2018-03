Fourteen Mississippi attorneys with Baker Donelson have been named to the 2017 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers, which recognizes attorneys in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Overall 94 Baker Donelson lawyers in those four states were honored. Mississippi attorneys named to the list: Sheryl Bey, Michael T. Dawkins, Brooks Eason, Davis Frye, Robert E. Hauberg Jr., Leonard C. Martin, Dan ...