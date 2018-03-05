Legislative leaders in their failed effort to rewrite the Mississippi Adequate Education Program school funding formula touted two, conflicting messages. On the one hand, they argued that the Adequate Education Program needed to be replaced because the state could not afford to provide the amount of money to local school districts that was called for under the school funding formula. ...Read More »
Some criticize fast track for education funding revision
Some Democrats say the public needs more time to study a proposal to rewrite Mississippi’s education funding formula. But the Republican chairman of the House Education Committee, Richard Bennett of Long Beach, said the plan could come up for a vote Tuesday in the Appropriations Committee. The bill is supported by House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican from Clinton. If ...Read More »
MORE FUNDING, MORE OPTIONS — More than 322,000 breast cancer deaths averted between 1989 and 2015
By BECKY GILLETTE While women in the U.S. still face the probability that one in eight will develop breast cancer, the most common cancer in American women, survival rates are improving, said Dr. Barbara Craft, a medical oncologist who is an associate professor of medicine at University of Mississippi Medical Center Division of Oncology. The American Cancer Society has reported ...Read More »
Senate unveils K-12 budget, raising questions on new formula
Senators are offering a bill to fund public schools for 2017-2018, intensifying the question of whether lawmakers will rewrite Mississippi’s school funding formula this year. Thursday, the Senate Appropriations Committee amended House Bill 1502, adding back $2.2 billion to spend using the current formula. Earlier, House Speaker Philip Gunn had removed the money from the bill. The Clinton Republican wants ...Read More »
Analysis: Lack of info not helping school funding rewrite
There’s still time to have a real discussion about possible changes to Mississippi’s school funding formula. Last week’s derailment of what had once looked like a legislative freight train might provide the opportunity. Unable to decide on what proposals to bring forward, leaders in the House and Senate both abandoned placeholder bills to die at Thursday’s deadline. The issue could ...Read More »
At Mississippi school funding hearing, many say spend more
Seeking public input on possible changes to Mississippi’s education funding formula, many people are telling legislators the most important thing is more money. A number of speakers at a Thursday hearing were hostile to plans by Republican legislators to change the current Mississippi Adequate Education Program, which divides $2.2 billion among schools. “I have yet to be convinced the current ...Read More »
Mississippi lawmakers seek comment on school funding formula
Top lawmakers are seeking public comments on Mississippi’s system of school funding. Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn on Monday asked people to email comments to schoolfinance@ls.ms.gov. Lawmakers have hired a consulting firm — EdBuild — to recommend possible changes to the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. The funding formula determines how $2.2 billion is divided among Mississippi’s ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Research nuggets on closing learning gaps
Statistical research studies make for dull reading. But they can provide useful info nuggets for policy makers. Dr. Roland Fryer is the Henry Lee Professor of Economics at Harvard University and faculty director of the Education Innovation Laboratory. In March he published a working paper through the National Bureau of Economic Research entitled “The Production of Human Capital in ...Read More »
ALAN TURNER — Equity crowdfunding comes to Mississippi
Entrepreneurs often share one tough obstacle: the difficulty in obtaining capital funding for their ventures. Banks and traditional lending institutions are often reticent to provide funds for enterprises which have a generally high failure rate, so unfortunately, many worthy businesses simply never make it to the launch stage. One trend that has been spreading in recent years is the concept ...Read More »
Hearings scheduled on Mississippi school funding initiatives
JACKSON — Mississippians will get to express their opinions about this year’s proposed school funding initiatives during a series of public hearings in late summer. The hearings, announced Tuesday by Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, will run from Aug. 11 through Sept. 8. The initiatives will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. Citizen-led Initiative 42 would require lawmakers to fund ...Read More »