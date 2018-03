RIDGELAND — C Spire Wireless has rolled out the Sony Ericsson Xperia PLAY Android touchscreen smartphone. The Xperia PLAY combines PlayStation Certified gaming with the advanced features, apps and capabilities of an Android touchscreen smartphone. Powered by the Android 2.3 Gingerbread mobile operating system, the device comes pre-loaded with seven game titles, including Madden NFL 11 (EA Sports), Bruce Lee ...