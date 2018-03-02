Eldorado Resorts has entered agreements to sell two of its casino properties to Churchill Downs in Kentucky. The Reno-based company announced Wednesday Churchill Downs has agreed to acquire Presque Isle Downs & Casinos in Erie, Pennsylvania and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Mississippi for a total of $229.5 million. As part of the agreement, Eldorado Resorts will sell Presque Isle ...Read More »
Mississippi casino revenue fell 2 percent in 2017
Casino revenues fell in 2017 across Mississippi, as slight gains by Gulf Coast casinos couldn’t overcome continued declines at gambling halls along the Mississippi River. State Revenue Department figures released this week show statewide revenue fell 2 percent for the year to $2.08 billion, down more than $40 million from 2016. December was better, with gamblers losing $176 million statewide, ...Read More »
Mississippi Choctaws voting on proposal to create 4th casino
Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will vote on developing a fourth casino, which would be on tribal land at the center of the state. Choctaws will decide Thursday whether to create a gambling site on tribal land in the Red Water community just north of Carthage, The Clarion-Ledger reported. Red Water is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) west of ...Read More »
Mississippi casino revenue continues to decline in August
Casinos along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast held their own last month, while revenue declines at gambling halls along the Mississippi River continued. State Revenue Department figures released this week show gamblers lost $168 million statewide last month, down 2 percent from August 2016’s $171 million. Receipts rose less than 1 percent to $98 million at the 12 coastal casinos, the fifth ...Read More »
Choctaw set Nov. 17 vote on new Mississippi casino.
The Choctaw tribe has set a Nov. 17 vote on whether to build its fourth Mississippi casino. The Clarion-Ledger reports that if the measure is approved by the 10,000-member tribe, the casino would be built in the Red Water community in Leake County. Two casinos, Silver Star and Golden Moon, are in Choctaw in Neshoba County. A third is in Bok ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD – Voters sovereign except when they aren’t
Strong words from Governor Phil Bryant in his state-of-the-state address back in January: To the taxpayers who hear this message, rest assured your governor recognizes that you are sovereign. You, by the power of your vote, grant us the authority to govern. The Mississippi Constitution makes clear that, ‘All power is vested in and derived from the people.'” Hmmm. In ...Read More »
Mississippi group will study lottery but not take a stand
A study group will gather facts but does not intend to make recommendations either for or against creating a lottery in Mississippi. That’s according to the group’s leader, Republican state Rep. Richard Bennett of Long Beach. Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery, and Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has said legislators should consider starting one. Republican House Speaker ...Read More »
Lottery members say task is to gather facts
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal Only one House member on the committee Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, formed to study the lottery, voted during the 2017 legislative session in favor of an amendment trying to enact the lottery. In addition, when announcing members of the committee earlier this month, Gunn said, “The purpose of the study group is to gather ...Read More »
Developers appeal rejections of Mississippi casino sites
Developers are appealing denials of two casino sites on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Jacobs Entertainment wants to build a casino in Diamondhead, while RW Development seeks to build one in Biloxi. The Mississippi Gaming Commission on March 16 rejected both sites. Such approval is a key step in getting a casino licensed in Mississippi. In its appeal, Jacobs says Gaming ...Read More »
Penn National Gaming to buy 2 Tunica County casinos for $44M
Bally’s Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica are changing hands. Penn National Gaming of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that it will pay $44 million to buy the two Mississippi gambling halls, which had been handed over to creditors after bankruptcy. The company already owns three Mississippi casinos, including Hollywood Casino Tunica. Penn National CEO Timothy Wilmott says it will centrally ...Read More »