Gary Fredericks, Memorial Board of Trustees Secretary, administered the Oath of Office to induct the 2018 Auxiliary Officers. The officers are, from left, Ellen Lindsey, President; Bill Matheny, Vice President; June Magnusen, Parliamentarian; and Judy Crim, Secretary. Not pictured are Sandra Morrison, Treasurer and Joanne Vicory, Corresponding Secretary. (Courtsey of Memorial Hospital)Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Gary Fredericks
Tag Archives: Gary Fredericks
Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Elects Officers
Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees in Gulfport recently elected officers. David White was elected Chairman; Linda Sherman, Vice-Chairman; and Gary Fredericks, Secretary/Treasurer. White, of Gulfport, was appointed by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors in September 1993; Sherman, of Gulfport, was appointed by the City of Gulfport in March 2010; and Fredericks, of Gulfport, was appointed by the City of ...Read More »