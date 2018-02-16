Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees in Gulfport recently elected officers. David White was elected Chairman; Linda Sherman, Vice-Chairman; and Gary Fredericks, Secretary/Treasurer. White, of Gulfport, was appointed by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors in September 1993; Sherman, of Gulfport, was appointed by the City of Gulfport in March 2010; and Fredericks, of Gulfport, was appointed by the City of ...