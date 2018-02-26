The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped about 6 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.59. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that it’s the first decline since December. She says prices are expected to rise again as crude oil costs go up. The current gas price is 26 cents above ...Read More »
Jackson has lowest gas prices in America
The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell about a penny nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.31. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop comes amid plentiful supplies of both crude oil and gasoline. She says gas prices have declined more than 15 cents since April. Gas in San Francisco ...Read More »
Mississippi with the lowest gas prices in America, again
The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline jumped 3 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.46. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that consumers could see price increases slow as crude oil costs drop. The national average is 28 cents per gallon above the price a year ago. Gas in San Francisco ...Read More »
Jackson has lowest gasoline prices in the nation
The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose 9 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.43. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that increased oil prices and the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base contributed to the rise. She says that unless oil prices retreat quickly, consumers should expect gasoline prices to climb a ...Read More »
Legislators talk gas tax increase to repair roads, bridges
JACKSON — The heads of the Mississippi Legislature’s transportation committee are considering raising the gas tax to maintain the state’s highways and bridges. The joint House-Senate committee heard a presentation from the Mississippi Economic Council Thursday that called for $375 million a year to meet the repair needs. The committee heard from state transportation head Melinda McGrath earlier this month. ...Read More »
Increasing gas tax makes for tough politics, adviser says
JACKSON — Mississippi will need strong bipartisan leadership if officials want to increase the gasoline tax to pay for highways, bridges and other transportation needs, the policy director of a national group called Transportation for America told state business leaders Thursday. Joe McAndrew described such a debate as “a tricky political question,” and said gathering support to increase or restructure ...Read More »
Report: Mississippians pay some of highest car costs in U.S.
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Wyoming is the most expensive state to operate a motor vehicle and Iowa is the cheapest, according to a new Bankrate.com report, but Mississippi is not too far behind. Bankrate factored in the annual costs of gasoline, insurance and repairs. In Wyoming, a typical driver spends $2,705 per year to operate his or her vehicle. In Iowa, ...Read More »
Jackson's gas prices up last week
Average retail gasoline prices in Jackson have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.25/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 273 gas outlets in Jackson. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.53/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com. Including the change in gas ...Read More »
After drilling issues, Goodrich pumping oil in Tuscaloosa Marine Shale
WILKINSON COUNTY — Goodrich Petroleum Corporation of Houston, Texas, has completed its CMR-Foster Creek 20-7H-1 well in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Wilkinson County. According to the company, the well was successfully drilled with a 6,200 foot lateral and fracture stimulated with 23 stages but encountered completion issues while drilling out the frac plugs with coiled tubing resulting in the ...Read More »
Oil spill trial begins look into how much oil leaked into Gulf
NEW ORLEANS — The focus of a trial over BP’s 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico has shifted to the multibillion-dollar question of how much crude gushed from BP’s blown-out well. Lawyers for BP and the federal government began Monday presenting U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier with conflicting scientific theories to explain their different estimates. Government experts estimate ...Read More »