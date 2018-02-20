The Mississippi Wildlife Federation has named the recipients of the 2017 Conservation Achievement Awards. The awards are presented to individuals and organizations that have made a significant contribution to conservation in Mississippi over the past year. Winners are: Conservationist of the Year – Dr. Jack Killgore, Vicksburg Fisheries Conservationist of the Year – Dr. F. J. Eicke, Ocean Springs Wildlife ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Gene McGee
Big dollars at stake for Ridgeland in campaign to reduce apartments in city
By TED CARTER A growing stack of legal bills seems not to have dimmed Ridgeland City Council’s enthusiasm for cutting way back on multi-family rental units within the city. Neither has the prospect for new costs that may arise from court losses that could include economic damages liability and liability for violations of the Fair Housing Act as well as pledges ...Read More »
Costco: plan ‘not a done deal’ but site is prime
Ridgeland crowd takes wholesaler and developer to task By JACK WEATHERLY Under intense questioning for two hours Thursday night from a skeptical crowd of several hundred at the Ridgeland High School auditorium, a Costco representative conceded that it was not committed to a site on Highland Colony Parkway. “This is not a done deal,” said Dan Venable. The audience of ...Read More »
Costco — a long time coming and not there yet
By JACK WEATHERLY It is no secret that Costco has had trouble trying to move into the metro Jackson market. Which is not to say that it hasn’t been recruited – openly in one case, and not so openly in another. Last year, its efforts to build a store on Lakeland Boulevard in Jackson were rebuffed by the city Planning ...Read More »
Ridgeland officials consider first tax increase in 26 years
RIDGE LAND — For the first time in 26 years, the mayor and board of alderman in Ridgeland are considering a tax increase. Mayor Gene McGee told The Clarion-Ledger taxpayers with a $100,000 home would see an annual increase of $10 to $15 on their property taxes. Citing lagging sales tax and other contributing factors, McGee said the city has had ...Read More »
Ridgeland officials approve new police chief
RIDGELAND — Ridgeland police Lt. John Neal has been named chief of police. Mayor Gene McGee made the announcement Thursday in a news release. Neal will take over July 1 after the retirement of current Chief Randy Tyler. McGee says Neal has worked for the city for 26 years. Neal has served as an investigator and a public information officer, ...Read More »
Ridgeland becomes first city to qualify three areas for C Spire service
The city of Ridgeland’s homeowner pre-registration exceeded the required threshold in a third area of the city and has qualified for C Spire’s 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) fiber to the home Internet service and related digital TV and home phone services. Ridgeland’s Highland Colony North fiberhood, which includes The Township, Canterberry, Winrush, Carlton Park, Old Agency Village, Rolling Meadows, ...Read More »
Another fiberhood meets C Spire's pre-registration criteria
RIDGELAND — C Spire reports that homeowner pre-registration exceeded the required threshold in a second area of the city of Ridgeland over the weekend — helping it qualify for the company’s 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) fiber to the home Internet service and related digital TV and home phone services. Ridgeland’s Old Agency East fiberhood, which includes the Dinsmor and ...Read More »
Ridgeland neighborhood qualifies for C Spire fiber network
RIDGELAND, Mississippi – The Ridgeland neighborhood of Bridgewater has become the fourth area of the state to qualify for C Spire’s high-speed 1-Gigabit-per-second fiber to the home Internet and related digital television and home phone services, the telecommunications company announced today. Bridgewater joins areas in Horn Lake and Starkville and the town of Quitman where homeowners exceeded their pre-registration targets. ...Read More »
McGee named to board; only Miss. mayor in group
RIDGELAND — Mayor Gene McGee has been named to the board of directors of the National League of Cities. The Clarion-Ledger reports McGee will serve as two-year term. The group focuses on building better communities. McGee is Mississippi’s only representative on the board.Read More »