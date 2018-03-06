The Democratic mayor of Vicksburg thinks he’s figured out a way to straddle the partisan divide in politics: He’s going to declare himself an independent, so that in the future he’ll only have to run in general elections, not primaries. The Vicksburg Post reported Tuesday that Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says he’ll formally leave the Democratic Party by March 20. Flaggs says ...Read More »
Vicksburg mayor considering 2019 run for Mississippi lt. gov
A Democratic mayor says he is considering running for Mississippi lieutenant governor, and he might cross party lines. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Tuesday that he will decide in the next six months whether to seek the state's second-highest office in 2019. Flaggs told The Associated Press that he has not ruled out running as a Republican. He served
Lottery members say task is to gather facts
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal Only one House member on the committee Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, formed to study the lottery, voted during the 2017 legislative session in favor of an amendment trying to enact the lottery. In addition, when announcing members of the committee earlier this month, Gunn said, "The purpose of the study group is to gather
Vicksburg holds parade for Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler
VICKSBURG — New England Patriots defensive back and hero of Super XLIX Malcolm Butler will be honored with a parade in Vicksburg Saturday. The parade and ceremony will start at 2:30 p.m. Butler, a 2009 graduate of Vicksburg High, received the national spotlight when he intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds remaining in the
OUR VIEW — Who are legislators protecting with payday lending loophole?
That seriousness Mississippi's legislators showed back in 2012 over whether to reauthorize payday lending seemed so sincere at the time. They could allow the payday lending industry to strengthen its hold on Mississippi's working poor, tip the rules to increase borrower protections, or ban the low-dollar lending altogether. The wrangling ended with lawmakers proclaiming a great comprise: Payday lending and
Division over Warren-Vicksburg consolidation idea
VICKSBURG — Officials in Vicksburg and Warren County are divided over whether the city and county governments should be consolidated. The Vicksburg Post reports that 74 percent of people attending a planning forum in October said they would support a unified county-city government. But some officials, including Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. say they are against consolidation. "What purpose would
Black voters turn out to support Cochran in primary
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Black Mississippians who may usually vote Democratic are trying to swing a primary victory toward six-term incumbent Republican Sen. Thad Cochran by casting ballots in their state's GOP primary. Their support in Tuesday's election couldn't get Cochran out of a June 24 runoff with tea party-backed state Sen. Chris McDaniel. But without it, Cochran may not have
After 30 years, state gives Vicksburg Auditorium back to city
VICKSBURG — The state of Mississippi has returned the Vicksburg Auditorium back to the city of Vicksburg. "The state of Mississippi has no need to maintain ownership of this property," says Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. "It is best kept in the hands of the local governing authority, which can decide the best use of the auditorium on the local
Weather has MEC's annual Hobnob Mississippi moving to the Mississippi Coliseum
JACKSON — Because of inclement weather conditions expected on Thursday, the Mississippi Economic Council's 12th Annual Hobnob Mississippi will be held at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. "The good news is The Coliseum floor footprint is actually even a little larger than our tent — and there is still plenty of room in the wings for those who want to
Governor sets elections to fill seats left by mayors
AROUND MISSISSIPPI — Gov. Phil Bryant has set elections to fill three House seats vacated when incumbents were elected as mayors. Bryant set Nov. 5 as the special election date in Districts 5, 55 and 110. Qualifying for the nonpartisan elections closes Oct. 7. If candidates don't win majorities on Nov. 5, runoffs would be Nov. 26. District 5, covering