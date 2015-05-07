By JACK WEATHERLY If it wants to remain competitive with other states, the Mississippi Development Authority needs to streamline and recognize that communications technology has changed. The agency has heeded those findings from a 2014 study funded by the Mississippi Economic Council, the state chamber of commerce. Streamlining means better delivery of services, said George Freeland, executive director of the ...Read More »
Mississippi Gasification decides against $2B plant on Coast
MOSS POINT — Mississippi Gasification will not build a $2 billion plant on the former International Paper Co. site in Moss Point. The decision came in an announcement yesterday that the company would not renew a lease for the plant site. Mississippi Gasification, owned by New York-based Leucadia National Corp., planned to turn petroleum coke, a byproduct of crude oil ...Read More »