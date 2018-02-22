The Web.com Tour’s North Mississippi Classic announced today that Archie and Cooper Manning will serve as hosts for the tournament’s Wednesday Pro-Am to be played April 18 at the Country Club of Oxford. The pairings party for the Manning Pro-Am will be held the evening of Tuesday, April 17 at the Ole Miss football facilities. “We are honored to be ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Golf
Hattiesburg Country Club making turn with new ownership
By BECKY GILLETTE For 98 years, the Hattiesburg Country Club has been owned by member stockholders. Those stockholders recently voted for a new lease on life for the club by selling it to Carter Callaway, a former professional golfer who has been building homes in Hattiesburg since after Katrina, and Paul Maholm, a retired professional baseball player originally from Holly ...Read More »
Another record amount given to Children’s Hospital
The charity of the Sanderson Farms PGA Championship donated yet another record amount to Friends of Children’s Hospital. A check for $1.125 million was presented to Friends on Tuesday. The amount surpassed the $1.11 million given last year to the fund-raising organization that supports Batson Children’s Hospital. In 2015, the tourney passed along $1.1 million. The donations go toward a ...Read More »
WATCH — Steve Azar does great country music video for Sanderson Farms Championships
Mississippi Delta country music legend and Delta State University alumnus Steve Azar has spent time at the Sanderson Farms Championships this week and wrote and performed a song for a Golf Channel intro this week. You can watch the very entertaining video here.Read More »
(WATCH) MBJ BUSINESS SHOWCASE — In the swing of things: Sanderson Farms Championship 2016
Recently, we had a chance to talk with Steve Jent, tournament director for the Sanderson Farms Championship, to catch up on the details for this year’s event. The tournament this year will be held October 24-30, a bit earlier than last year. Some might remember that last year’s event was held in November, and was somewhat challenged by weather, although ...Read More »
(WITH VIDEO) Sanderson Farms extends tournament sponsorship by 10 years
JACKSON — Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), title sponsor of the Sanderson Farms Championship since 2013, will continue to sponsor its home state PGA TOUR tournament at The Country Club of Jackson through 2026, officials announced today at the host site. The 10-year extension takes effect once the current agreement expires following the 2016 tournament. Participating in the press conference were Joe F. Sanderson ...Read More »
Deerfield Golf Club owners say club on par
By JACK WEATHERLY Mark Twain is credited with saying that “golf is a good walk spoiled.” If he were to stroll across the 150 acres that had been Jackson’s Colonial Country Club till it closed last year, the famed author’s musing might not be disrupted, save for navigating the tall weeds that have overtaken the property. The new owners have ...Read More »
UNFOLDING OF A RESCUE — How Sanderson Farms saved Mississippi's PGA tour event
Years from now Mississippi golf fans will tell of how chicken — or, more specifically, a chicken empire — saved the state’s spot on the Professional Golf Association tour. The rescue required convincing Joe Sanderson Jr. and the board of his publicly traded company that chicken and the sponsor-less True South Classic belonged together under the new tournament name of ...Read More »
Nick Taylor, Blair E. Batson are the big winners from the Sanderson Farms Championsip
After winning his first PGA Tour tournament Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, Nick Taylor called his wife, who was working a 12-hour shift at a hospital in his hometown of Abbotsford, British Colombia. She cried. Tears of joy. “It might be her last double shift for a while,” said Taylor, whose final-round 66 ...Read More »
November 7th Digital Edition
Click to view the November 7th Digital Edition of the Mississippi Business Journal.Read More »