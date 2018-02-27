State Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville, an anti-establishment Republican, appears poised to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Tupelo in the Republican primary. Various national publications have reported on McDaniel’s plan to challenge Wicker. McDaniel, 46, a Jones County attorney, announced on Facebook Monday night his intention to make an announcement at noon Wednesday at Jones County Junior College ...Read More »
Rumors in state House have Gunn replacing Cochran
Speculation in the Mississippi House is that Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, is in line to be appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to replace U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. Multiple members of the House – both Republican and Democrat – say there were members of the House positioning themselves to replace Gunn, who some say could resign before the current session is ...Read More »
Candidate says he will push for prosperity in Mississippi
A Mississippi native who worked in international finance said Wednesday that he is running for Congress because he wants to bring “a new era of wealth and prosperity” to the state. Perry Parker of Seminary is one of five Republicans running in the 3rd District, which makes a diagonal across the central part of the state from Natchez to Starkville. ...Read More »
Smith elected state GOP chairman in wake of Nosef resignation
The Mississippi Republican Party’s State Executive Committee elected Lucien Smith to serve as the Party’s new state chairman. Smith ran unopposed after being nominated by Governor Phil Bryant who was present for today’s election. The move comes after Joe Nosef abruptly resigned as the state chairman on Nov. 18, with no reason given other than to say he wanted to spend more ...Read More »
Democratic candidates build campaign warchests, Kelly maintains lead
By CALEB BEDILLION / Daily Journal Democratic candidates in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District continue to generate modest, slow returns on efforts to finance a pair of underdog campaigns to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Trent Kelly. The Federal Elections Commission requires quarterly reports from candidates for federal office, with the most recent reports due this week. Those reports show Kelly is ...Read More »
Nosef resigning as chairman of Mississippi Republican Party
The Mississippi Republican Party is looking for a new chairman. Joe Nosef, in a letter to Gov. Phil Bryant Wednesday, announced he was stepping down from the post he’s held for nearly six years. The Clarion-Ledger reports Bryant thanked Nosef for his service and wished him the best in the future. In his resignation letter, Nosef said he plans to focus on ...Read More »
Mississippi GOP reps safe after baseball practice shooting
Associated Press A Texas congressman says a gunman first fired shots at Mississippi Rep. Trent Kelly and missed before shooting a Louisiana congressman while the Republicans practiced for a charity baseball game in a Washington suburb. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas was at the practice and witnessed the shootings that wounded Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and several others in Alexandria, ...Read More »
State thus far has not benefited from ‘Trump effect’
By JACK WEATHERLY In the short view, the outlook for the Mississippi economy has improved nicely. The economy for 2017 is projected by the Institutions of Higher Learning’s University Research Center (URC) to expand by 1.9 percent over 2016, up 0.4 percentage points from the last previous estimate. But the expansion is far below the 2.6 percent growth for ...Read More »
Mississippi governor sets special session to start June 5
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant is calling Mississippi legislators back to the Capitol for a special session starting June 5. He is asking them to set the final pieces of the state budget for the year that begins July 1. Legislators ended their three-month regular session in late March without passing budgets for the attorney general’s office or the Department of ...Read More »
BOBBY HARRISON: Legislative process fuels conflict, even among the like-minded
It was like old times a few days ago in the Mississippi Legislature – one chamber killing a bill to make a point, leading to the Senate and House remaining in session late into the night. The scenario has played out many times in the Mississippi Legislature, and no doubt legislative bodies across the world – the two presiding officers ...Read More »