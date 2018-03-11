With all the noise about school funding, school choice, vouchers, and teacher shortages, perhaps a look at some fundamentals would be helpful. Remember 2015? The Initiative 42 referendum to put full funding for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) in the state constitution? That initiative and the Legislature’s alternative both failed. So Section 201 of the Mississippi Constitution remains ...Read More »
Tag Archives: government
2 Senate seats up in Mississippi as GOP defends its majority
Republicans suddenly find themselves defending two seats in Mississippi this year as they try to maintain their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is already up for re-election in the deeply conservative state. And 80-year-old Republican Sen. Thad Cochran announced Monday that he is resigning April 1 because of poor health. Cochran is just over halfway ...Read More »
Mississippi mayor to leave Democratic Party, be Independent
The Democratic mayor of Vicksburg thinks he’s figured out a way to straddle the partisan divide in politics: He’s going to declare himself an independent, so that in the future he’ll only have to run in general elections, not primaries. The Vicksburg Post reported Tuesday that Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says he’ll formally leave the Democratic Party by March 20. Flaggs says ...Read More »
Who’s next? Speculation begins on who will replace Cochran
Thad Cochran, who was first elected to the United States Senate in 1978, announced Monday he will step down on April 1. In a statement, the 80-year-old Cochran said, “I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge. I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 ...Read More »
Analysis: Hard feelings from 2014 carry into Senate race
Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel has launched his second campaign for U.S. Senate, four years after refusing to concede the first. The theme of his campaign, so far, is “Remember Mississippi.” The phrase reflects what McDaniel and many of his supporters see as dirty dealing by the political establishment in his loss to the state’s senior senator, Thad Cochran, in ...Read More »
Analysis: Conflicting messaging helped doom new school funding formula
Legislative leaders in their failed effort to rewrite the Mississippi Adequate Education Program school funding formula touted two, conflicting messages. On the one hand, they argued that the Adequate Education Program needed to be replaced because the state could not afford to provide the amount of money to local school districts that was called for under the school funding formula. ...Read More »
Tax break might mean relief for craft brewers
By BECKY GILLETTE Here’s news you can lift a mug and do a “cheers” to. In late December the U.S. Congress passed a two-year version of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which cuts the federal excise tax for craft breweries in half from $7/barrel to $3.50/barrel for domestic brewers producing less than two million barrels annually. The ...Read More »
Legislation that could impact Hood lawsuit against Entergy passes House
JACKSON – Legislation that Attorney General Jim Hood maintains could negatively impact his potentially $1 billion lawsuit against Entergy passed the House Wednesday by an 89-27 margin. The bill will go back to the Senate where members can accept the bill as passed by the House and send it to the governor or invite negotiations. Democrats tried unsuccessfully to remove ...Read More »
Gulf Coast Democratic legislator Baria enters Senate race
State Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis, the House Democratic leader, announced Wednesday he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Roger Wicker, a Tupelo Republican. Baria made the announcement within hours Wednesday of state Sen. Chris McDaniel holding an event at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville to announce he was challenging Wicker in the ...Read More »
Transportation bills alive; equal pay and fake urine dead
Tuesday marked the Mississippi Legislature’s third deadline of the 90-day session. It was the final day for House and Senate committees to pass general bills that originated in and already passed the opposite chamber. Here’s a look at the status of selected bills, with HB to designate a House Bill and SB to designate a Senate Bill: ALIVE TRANSPORTATION – SB ...Read More »