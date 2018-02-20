Veteran banker Eric Miller has been named President of Planters Bank in Greenwood, replacing former President Jim Quinn. Miller joined Planters after earning his B.S. from the University of Alabama and his M.B.A. from Mississippi State University in 2002. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. ...Read More »
Mississippi to reopen Delta prison to hold release violators
Mississippi’s prison system announced Friday that it will reopen the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood this spring, mostly to house people who violate the terms of their probation or parole.Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says the department will consolidate what it calls technical violation centers, which are supposed to provide a low level of sanctions for a parolee, who, for example, ...Read More »
BIG CAT IS ON THE PROWL — Caterpillar rental expansion into Columbus follows up an opening in Tupelo
By NASH NUNNERY Levi Johnson has found nirvana. A small-scale general contractor in rural Lowndes County, Johnson used to turn down more jobs than he could count simply because he lacked the right equipment in his tiny workshop. No more. Last month’s grand opening of The Cat Rental Store at Thompson Machinery in Columbus has instantly transformed the 47-year old ...Read More »
FOCUS ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT — Snipes optimistic about future of Greenwood
By NASH NUNNERY As an accomplished landscape architect, Brantley Snipes’ is most familiar with the concept that lawns and plants need constant nurturing. The same theory might apply to an historic Mississippi Delta downtown. Now the executive director for Main Street Greenwood, Snipes came up with the innovative Revolving Real Estate program to breathe new life into the city’s once-bustling ...Read More »
Travel group picks Greenwood for meeting
MBJ staff Travel South USA has chosen Greenwood for one of the organization’s three annual board of directors meetings. Scheduled to occur Aug. 8-10, Greenwood joins Branson, Mo., and Charleston, S.C., as 2017 host cities. Headquartered in Atlanta, Travel South USA is the official regional destination marketing organization for the Southeast. “Greenwood allows visitors from around the world to have ...Read More »
New Pepsico facility will bring 60 jobs to Leflore County
Pepsico is coming to Leflore County and bringing with it 60 new jobs. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the announcement of the construction of a new warehouse and distribution facility, which should be operational by mid2017, was made this week by Jennifer Ryan, director ofcommunications for the soft drink giant. Wayne Self, president of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors, said that luring Pepsico was a 24month effort. Construction on the warehouse, located on U.S. 82 West, is underway.Read More »
A NEW ERA AT VIKING — Kitchen appliance veteran Kevin Brown to oversee Greenwood plant
By TED CARTER A kitchen appliances executive whose background includes working the assembly line at Oxford’s Whirlpool plant is the new head of revamped Viking Ranges in Greenwood. Kevin Brown, a University of Mississippi electrical engineering graduate who started with Viking in 2007, joined with a team of Middleby Corp. executives in 2013 to transform the products line of the ultra-premium ...Read More »
Cities gain national accreditation
The following Main Street communities in Mississippi have been designated as accredited Main Street America programs for meeting standards set by the National Main Street Center: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Belhaven, Biloxi, Booneville, Canton, Carthage, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Houston, Indianola, Kosciusko, Laurel, Louisville/Noxapater, Macon, Meridian, New Albany, Ocean Springs, ...Read More »
Viking Range owner sues founder Carl, others for $100 million
By JACK WEATHERLY Viking Range Corp. founder Fred E. Carl Jr. and other former top officers of the Greenwood-based company have been sued for $100 million for allegedly not disclosing a design defect that caused the company’s stoves to turn on by themselves. Middleby Corp. of Elgin, Ill., which bought Viking Range in 2013 for $380 million, and Viking say ...Read More »
Owner selects Viking leader from within
By JACK WEATHERLY Promoting from within has always been a way to build esprit de corps in the corporate world. But selecting Kevin Brown as president of Viking Range stands to double the positive effects. Brown will be responsible for the overall operations, sales and engineering initiatives at Greenwood-based Viking Range, according to a release from the Middleby Corp., which ...Read More »