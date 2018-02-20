Pepsico is coming to Leflore County and bringing with it 60 new jobs. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the announcement of the construction of a new warehouse and distribution facility, which should be operational by mid2017, was made this week by Jennifer Ryan, director ofcommunications for the soft drink giant. Wayne Self, president of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors, said that luring Pepsico was a 24month effort. Construction on the warehouse, located on U.S. 82 West, is underway.