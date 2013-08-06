ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Winn-Dixie has issued an immediate voluntary recall of Fresh 93% Lean Ground Beef with UPCs #20167100000 and #24370700000. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the reason for the recall is the potential that the product may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. The recall is part of a larger ground beef recall issued by ...Read More »
REILY: Finely textured beef the fault of the media? MSU researcher cannot be serious
A story released by Mississippi State University blames the media for the shadow cast over lean, finely textured beef, which has been more commonly referred to as pink slime. An MSU meat scientist, Byron Williams, describes recent media reports as “irresponsible journalism that casts a shadow over established practices that he contends make certain ground beef products healthier and safer.” ...Read More »
MSU scientist takes exception to media reports of 'pink slime'
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State University meat scientist is describing recent media reports as irresponsible journalism that casts a shadow over established practices that he contends make certain ground beef products healthier and safer. >> Finely textured beef the fault of the media? MSU researcher cannot be serious … Byron Williams, assistant Extension and research professor in the department of food ...Read More »