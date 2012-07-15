Speculation continues to mount regarding who will ultimately get the nod as the vice presidential candidate on presumptive Republican Party nominee Mitt Romney’s ticket. While Romney’s pick for a running mate is a logical cause for curiosity, the name of the ultimate occupant may not be as important during the campaign as the names of some other Republicans. One would ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Grover Norquist
Tag Archives: Grover Norquist
Read July 16 issue of MBJ
>> A LOSING PROPOSITION Mississippi hospitals face yearly $152M loss if Medicaid expansion rejected — By Ted Carter Also in this week’s paper: >> MEDICAID Health Policy Center, medical groups study Medicaid expansion— by Ted Carter >> ABORTION Fondren businesses tired of politically charged street corner by Stephen McDill >> CONSTRUCTION Kemper coal plant costs surge again by Clay Chandler >> ...Read More »