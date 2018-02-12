Leslie Bonnikson has joined The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport as Director of Finance. Bonnikson is responsible for directing and managing all airport financial and administrative activities. Bonnikson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, accounting and human resource management from Auburn University. She joins Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport from the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence in Biloxi, where she was ...Read More »
Airport training recognized
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport was recently recognized by the American Association of Airport Executives for excellence in airport training completed in 2016. Airport Operations Supervisors Addison Barbeau and Carson Stroud and Operations Manager Ricky Rushing received awards for completing extensive operations training in areas including aircraft rescue and firefighting, security, customer service, and Federal Aviation Administration-required recurrent training. Airport employees complete
Hinkebein joins airport
Teckie Hinkebein has joined The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport team as Director of Marketing. Hinkebein has nearly 10 years of marketing experience, and will manage advertising, public relations and communications efforts for the airport. Hinkebein graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in public relations from The University of Alabama. She joins Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport from Wetlands Solutions in Gulfport, where she
Coast air carrier recognized
Public meeting to be held on Uber regulations
GULFPORT — The Motor Vehicle for Hire Authority will hold a public hearing on proposed regulations for companies such as Uber. The regulations would apply to all so-called "transportation network companies," but Uber, a ride-hailing service that has boomed in popularity across the country while irking traditional taxi companies, is the only one operating on the Gulf Coast. The company
Airport Authority says taxiway project makes military training safer
GULFPORT — The completion of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Taxiway B widening project will make the military apron more accessible for larger aircraft, according to the Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority. The $3-million project improves safety by strengthening and widening the taxiway pavement for enhanced military operations making the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) more competitive for increased military activities
Airport gets grant to support seasonal service from Sun Country
GULFPORT — Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport was recently awarded a $350,000 Small Community Air Service Development grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funds will be used to provide a revenue guarantee and marketing support targeting seasonal service from Sun Country Airlines. Sun Country Airlines is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and currently operates the air charter program on behalf of
Airport lands grants to refurbish 'touchdown zones'
While the news hasn't been all good recently for Mississippi's airports, one has landed two separate grants to rework its runways. The Gulfport-Biloxi Airport Authority has received two grants worth $5.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program for the reconstruction of the runway touchdown zones at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. The reconstruction of the concrete touchdown zones
New Gulfport-Biloxi Airport director has varied governmental experience
There's a new executive director leading the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. On May 23, Clay Williams of Ocean Springs took the reins of the state's second busiest airport. With a passenger count of 800,000 in 2011, Gulfport-Biloxi falls just under the Jackson-Evers International Airport in Jackson. Williams, 38, brings a background of government service to the job, including government relations representative
Frallic retiring as Gulfport-Biloxi airport head
GULFPORT — Bruce Frallic, who has served as executive director of Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport for the last 26 years, will retire in August Travis Lott, chairman of the Airport Authority made the announcement Wednesday. Frallic guided the airport through the advent of the casino industry in South Mississippi, the downturn in travel after 9/11, the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and