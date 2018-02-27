Mississippi lawmakers have proposed letting teachers and other school employees with special training carry guns onto campus.The Senate Judiciary A Committee on Tuesday amended House Bill 1083 , allowing public and private school administrators to establish school safety programs that would allow teachers to carry guns. School employees would have to receive 12 hours of training every two years from the Mississippi ...Read More »
Mississippi’s Palazzo introduces bill to censure Obama over gun control
According to The Hill, Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) is introducing a bill to censure President Obama for his "unconstitutional executive actions" on guns. "For seven years, the President has gradually expanded his powers through executive overreach," Palazzo said in a statement. "His actions this week to take away the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens is just the latest, if
CRAWFORD: Truth management (like recent NRA study) manipulates beliefs
Since the earliest days of civilization "truth management" has been practiced by governments, religions, and powerful organizations to further their own interests. Today, the practice of truth management has proliferated to organizations throughout the United States, including Mississippi. Envision a persuasion scheme that integrates widespread publicity, rampant disinformation, and tailored "truths." You get the picture. For example, our Defense Department
Senate blocks expanded gun sale background checks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans, backed by rural-state Democrats, blocked legislation Wednesday to tighten restrictions on the sale of firearms, rejecting personal pleas made by families of the victims of last winter's mass elementary school shooting in Newtown, Conn. Attempts to ban assault-style rifles and high capacity ammunition magazines also faced certain defeat in a series of showdown votes four
Bill passes allowing armed teachers, staff in public schools
JACKSON — House members want to steer the school safety debate back toward letting school districts arm teachers and employees. The House voted 70-46 to amend Senate Bill 2659 to allow school districts to decide to allow guns in schools. The Senate bill had included a proposal by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves to help schools pay for resource officers. The
Gun background checks plummeted last month
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The number of federal background checks for firearm sales declined unexpectedly last month following a surge toward the end of the year as Washington considered new gun control measures. An Associated Press analysis of new FBI data shows the National Instant Criminal Background Check system processed more than 2.78 million checks in December. That was a 12-month
State lawmakers file bill to nullify federal law
JACKSON — Mississippi defied the union during the Civil War and civil rights era, and at least two lawmakers think it is time to do so again. Republican state Reps. Gary Chism and Jeff Smith, both of Columbus, filed a bill this month to form the Joint Legislative Committee on the Neutralization of Federal Laws. Chism said yesterday the tea