Constance Mitchell and her three children are now homeowners thanks to the support of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and its Team Blue employee volunteers, as well as Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area (HFHMCA). Team Blue volunteers worked Saturdays during September and October to build Mitchell’s home on Smith Robinson Street in Jackson. This is the sixth ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Habitat for Humanity Mississippi
Tag Archives: Habitat for Humanity Mississippi
Habitat for Humanity Bankers Build
Nine banking institutions are partnering for a third year in a row with Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area to sponsor and build a home on Greenview Drive in Jackson. Bank leaders instrumental in developing this partnership are (from left) Robert Leard, Regions, Commercial Banking Executive; Larry Ratzlaff, Origin Bank, Mississippi State President; Derrick Whittington, Community Bank of Mississippi, Assistant ...Read More »