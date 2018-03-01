State Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis, the House Democratic leader, announced Wednesday he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Roger Wicker, a Tupelo Republican. Baria made the announcement within hours Wednesday of state Sen. Chris McDaniel holding an event at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville to announce he was challenging Wicker in the ...Read More »
Long-empty theater in Mississippi is purchased
A long-vacant theater in Mississippi has been purchased. The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce reported the A&G Theater, which has been vacant for over 40 years, is going to be restored to its former glory as a multi-purpose performance space for several things including movies and live entertainment. News outlets report New Orleans real estate developers Jim and Catherine MacPhaille ...Read More »
New CEO Segarra says his priority is to understand the culture and inner workings of the Gulf Coast
By JULIA MILLER Mississippi’s beaches have long attracted tourists to the area, but with a new face at the helm of the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the tourism office is looking to grow its reach. “The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers an incredibly vast array of things to see and do,” said Milton Segarra, the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf ...Read More »
Hancock County joins workforce development initiative
Hancock County is participating in a comprehensive workforce program to develop a “pipeline” of skilled workers who meet the needs of local businesses and industries. Hancock County is among the newest to join the ACT Work Ready Communities initiative which is used throughout the nation to develop a more productive workforce and encourage economic growth. The ACT initiative “is a ...Read More »
Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission selects firm to conduct spaceport feasibility study for Stennis International Airport
The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission has commissioned RS&H, Inc. to study the feasibility of obtaining a Launch Site Operator License that could open the door to commercial space flight out of Stennis International Airport (KHSA). The Federal Aviation Administration has developed regulations that enable airports to host operations of reusable launch vehicles that take off and land like ...Read More »
Wanted: Developer for NASA’s Enterprise Park in Hancock County
By LISA MONTI NASA is looking for a private sector partner to develop and operate a technology park on 1,100 federally owned acres in the northern portion of Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis. Don Beckmeyer, NASA’s manager of strategic business development at Stennis, said the technology corridor named Enterprise Park will support future activities of commercial space transportation ...Read More »
Crittenden Distillery making whiskey, history in Hancock County
By LISA MONTI Inside of a plain metal building on the edge of the Kiln community, Matt Crittenden is making whiskey and a little Hancock County history. The al-most completed Crittenden Distillery’s high-end bourbon and rye will have the distinction of being the first whiskey to be legally produced in the county, which many a moonshiner has called home. Crittenden ...Read More »
Bryant appoints S. Trent Favre Hancock County court judge
Gov. Phil Bryant announced today he has appointed S. Trent Favre Hancock County Court judge. Favre is the first to sit on the Hancock County Court bench. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, the date the court becomes active, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Bryant. “Trent’s extensive experience in private practice, including his representation of governmental entities, will ...Read More »
Golf carts keep Bay St. Louis moving
By LISA MONTI Given the fact that golf carts have become such a popular way to get around Bay St. Louis, especially on sunny weekends when Old Town’s bars, restaurants and shops are in full swing, the Mississippi Coast city’s motto “A Place Apart” could easily morph into “A Place of Carts.” They’re everywhere. People drive them to work, parents ...Read More »
Passenger train talk continues along Gulf Coast
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT Twelve years after Hurricane Katrina, the Gulf Coast has restored all transportations except a passenger rail system. Now, the Mississippi Gulf Coast appears ready to welcome a restored passenger rail service that could make stops in Biloxi, Gulfport, Bay St. Louis and Pascagoula. From 1993 to 2005, the Sunset Limited serviced the Mississippi Coast as part ...Read More »