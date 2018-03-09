By LISA MONTI When the 36th Annual Travel South Showcase rolls into the Mississippi Coast this month, it will bring in almost 700 tour operators, journalists, travel service providers and destination market organizations from around the U.S. There will be thousands of business meetings, multiple FAM tours fanning out across the state and presentations highlighting attractions and amenities all over ...Read More »
City to use Katrina recovery money to seek end to flood woes
Mississippi's second-largest city could use recovery money from 2005's Hurricane Katrina to seek a solution to a neighborhood's flooding problem. WLOX-TV reports that the Gulfport City Council will consider hiring an engineering firm Tuesday to investigate flooding and propose solutions. Businesses along the stretch of U.S. 49, a central artery in the city, have long complained that unmaintained ditches and a
New CEO Segarra says his priority is to understand the culture and inner workings of the Gulf Coast
By JULIA MILLER Mississippi's beaches have long attracted tourists to the area, but with a new face at the helm of the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the tourism office is looking to grow its reach. "The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers an incredibly vast array of things to see and do," said Milton Segarra, the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf
Gilich wants to transform Point Cadet into tourist destination
By LISA MONTI Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich is putting together a partnership to help plan the transformation of vacant green space adjacent to the Point Cadet Marina into a collection of new tourist-friendly marine-related attractions. Among the improvements Gilich envisions is expanding the Gulf Coast Research Lab's pier, where research vessels dock, to allow oystermen to offload their
Hotel Whiskey up for sale; owner focuses on Blind Tiger restaurant brand
By LISA MONTI A year after opening Hotel Whiskey in Pass Christian, the owner has put the property up for sale. Restaurateur Thomas Genin said he wants to focus on his expanding Blind Tiger restaurant brand. "Building another 'Blind Tiger' and then more behind that," Genin wrote in a text message about the sale. He said he's had "a few"
Hotel hit by Hurricane Nate will reopen half of rooms Sunday
A Mississippi hotel damaged by Hurricane Nate will reopen half its rooms Sunday. Margaritaville Resort Biloxi spokesman Cono Carana tells news outlets that the storm damaged elevators and escalators. Hotel officials estimate $7.5 million in damage. Carana says two elevators will be repaired, and the hotel will reopen 170 rooms. Its restaurants, rooftop water park and large entertainment center also
Biloxi firm Machado Patano to revive Katrina eyesore for its new headquarters
By JULIA MILLER Biloxi Mayor Andrew "Fo Fo" Gillich's vision of a revitalized downtown has taken another step foward with the announcement of Machado Patano and M | P Design Group's plans to renovate a 21,000 square-foot warehouse across from MGM Park. Jamie Barhanovich, Machado Patano's business manager, said current plans are to relocate both the engineering firm Machado Patano,
Mississippi port sues contractor for $5.8M
The Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport is suing one of its contractors over a construction contract that's more than 1 ½ years behind schedule. The Sun Herald reports the suit filed Sept. 13 says Southern Industrial Contractors of Rayville, Louisiana, breached a $50 million contract to build terminals and transit warehouses for port tenants. It says SIC damaged port property and
Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon gearing up for second annual race
By ALEXIS WILLIAMS With just over three months to go before the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, organizers, endurance runners and first-time racers are all preparing for the second annual event, which will be held the weekend of Dec. 8-10. Race director Jonathan "Juba" Dziuba and his team felt the Gulf of Mexico and beach-lined stretch of Highway 90 from Pass
BRINGING BILOXI BACK — City leaders hope their proposed 5-year plan will revitalize downtown area
By JULIA MILLER For more than 50 years, downtown Biloxi has been facing a decline. Led by Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich, the city has partnered with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District to reverse that path with the hope that a revitalization of downtown will lead to economic growth for the area. "The goals, incentives, tasks and projects